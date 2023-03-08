Release Dates

Patreon: February 26th <--Now Available!!

Itch: March 8th

New Content

-New Animations; Harpy Male x Slime Female, Harpy Male x Slime Futa

-New Hair for males (10 Styles, +7 previous female Styles through Stylist)

-Stylist redesign (for Monsters, stylist redesign for players is coming next version)

Changes

-New Hair system; females and males start with their own sets of hair, but can be changed to any hair from either set at the stylist (futas start with female hair)

-Add facial DNA struct to prepare for Monster Face customization

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a glitch causing certain species to spawn extra heads

-Fixed a glitch causing a doubling up of tails and ears in male nekos

-All male heads now properly display eye and brow colour