Patch 0.0.6 | Difficulty Selection, More FPS, AI tweaks

Hi everyone!

Got another update for ya. As always, I am open to more feedback and more suggestions.

0.0.6 Patch Notes:

Difficulties

You can now select from 3 Difficulties: Normal, Hard and Insane

Depending on the difficulty, the ghost will be more aggressive and generally more threatening. If you weren't scared before, try out Insane Difficulty.

AI Behavior

Entities will now only roam around in the main area (as of now with only 1 map, I mean the house)

but they will still be able to chase you outside. If you make noise outside they will still check it out, too. Less frequent window shattering

Garage Door will now close when there is no electricity

Optimization

General Performance increases as I optimized most of the environment and character art

Smaller fixes and Tweaks:

fixed some more gamepad control bugs, let me know if something is still buggy. Walking worked for some and was broken for others. This might now work properly for everyone.

Thats it for this patch!

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

You can see the current game version in the main menu's bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, just restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice