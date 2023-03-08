This mode replaces «Silverguard Arena» quest.
Competitions now take place in multiple arenas, and at the end of competition, glory points are awarded,
which can be spent on various improvements.
Additions and changes:
- Added 2 new music tracks for arenas.
- Fixed bug with the dragon eye, with which you could pass more zones than level of eye allows.
- Fixed bug with megadwarfs, when number of required upgrades was reset to normal on restart.
- Cultists accumulate damage while the dragon eye is active.
- In quest «Under cover of night» you can hire cultists.
- Added several parameters to customize game window.
