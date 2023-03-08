- Colorblind/tank icons! We had the system in place, and now we finally have the actual art in. You can toggle seeing these in the settings, or they will show up for certain objectives
- Overworld improvements, it has been filled out, improved on, etc. though it isnt final
- Lots of fixes and polish around Coop and Deathmatch. Play with your friends! And Steam Remote Play should work as well!
- Controller aiming improvements, still janky, but should feel much better
- Death: On the lose of all your lives, theres now a lovely little death screen.
- A few extra levels have been added
- Factory boss has been improved with purposeful waves
- Lots of little bits of polish
- So many bugs fixed!
Battle Tracks Playtest update for 8 March 2023
Patch 0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update