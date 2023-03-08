 Skip to content

Battle Tracks Playtest update for 8 March 2023

Patch 0.9

Patch 0.9

  • Colorblind/tank icons! We had the system in place, and now we finally have the actual art in. You can toggle seeing these in the settings, or they will show up for certain objectives
  • Overworld improvements, it has been filled out, improved on, etc. though it isnt final
  • Lots of fixes and polish around Coop and Deathmatch. Play with your friends! And Steam Remote Play should work as well!
  • Controller aiming improvements, still janky, but should feel much better
  • Death: On the lose of all your lives, theres now a lovely little death screen.
  • A few extra levels have been added
  • Factory boss has been improved with purposeful waves
  • Lots of little bits of polish
  • So many bugs fixed!

