Version 1.1.1 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

today we are releasing an update for Kuro no Kiseki with the following changes:

Fix a select few instances of animations in scripted scenes not playing back correctly at high framerates. Yume can now hug Van just as well at 200 FPS as she can at 60 FPS!

Fix the very first frame the game ever renders during initial loading being gray instead of black.

Improve the Japanese descriptions for some game settings.

Add an indication of the actual render resolution to the graphics settings menu render scale selection.

Focus on the most recently manually created save in the loading dialog even if a newer autosave exists.

Colorize the PlayStation-style controller button prompt face button glyphs.

Automatically load "*.p3a" files found in the "mods" subdirectory.

More precisely, the game will load the content of all p3a archives in the "mods" subdirectory (if such a directory exists), after loading the essential archives shipped with the game. The archives will be loaded in lexicographical order, with files from subsequent archives taking precedence. As such, it would probably be a good idea for mod authors to prefix their files with a numeric code, e.g. "13_bla.p3a".

Note that we cannot officially offer any support for modded games. Please cleanly uninstall all mods before reporting a bug.

As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.