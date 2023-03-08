 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shell Out Showdown update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes for March 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 10722370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated server endpoint to fix domain name going down yesterday. Online play should be available again!

Changed files in this update

Shell Out Showdown Win64 Depot 1556661
  • Loading history…
Shell Out Showdown Linux Depot 1556662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link