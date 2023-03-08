 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword x Hime update for 8 March 2023

Sword x Hime 1.11.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10722243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] Fixed the issue with incorrect starting position of the H-camera.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where slow motion would not end after defeating the BOSS.
[Add] Added the ability for players to press Y/N to accept or refuse when an NPC says "Do you wanna play? Hehe.....".

Changed files in this update

Sword x Hime Content Depot 1384631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link