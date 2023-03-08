[Fix] Fixed the issue with incorrect starting position of the H-camera.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where slow motion would not end after defeating the BOSS.
[Add] Added the ability for players to press Y/N to accept or refuse when an NPC says "Do you wanna play? Hehe.....".
Sword x Hime update for 8 March 2023
Sword x Hime 1.11.2
