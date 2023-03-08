2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix 1.50d

So I got some sleep for real, and I put together this patch to address some lingering issues. Things otherwise seem to be going smoothly though, and the feedback has been great so far. Thanks!

Fixed an issue that gave Echo Lock an extra level that did nothing

Fixed an issue that caused Circuit Maker to break if you equipped or upgraded Radar Array right after creating new targeters (but before they found targets and activated)

Achievement "Infinite Improbability" should now correctly unlock with 30+ trial level (and the other conditions met)

Abzorber's powerup icon is no longer blank when active (in the bottom right corner). This will apply to people on version 1.25 as well.