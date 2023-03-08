2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix 1.50d

So I got some sleep for real, and I put together this patch to address some lingering issues. Things otherwise seem to be going smoothly though, and the feedback has been great so far. Thanks!
- Fixed an issue that gave Echo Lock an extra level that did nothing
- Fixed an issue that caused Circuit Maker to break if you equipped or upgraded Radar Array right after creating new targeters (but before they found targets and activated)
- Achievement "Infinite Improbability" should now correctly unlock with 30+ trial level (and the other conditions met)
- Abzorber's powerup icon is no longer blank when active (in the bottom right corner). This will apply to people on version 1.25 as well.
Changed files in this update