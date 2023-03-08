 Skip to content

Dungeons of Aether update for 8 March 2023

Patch 1.08 - Challenge Mode Updates and more

Patch 1.08 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small but mighty patch with a few challenge mode updates, QoL changes, and bugfixes.


Shoutouts to our current top leaderboard holders.

Patch Notes

Challenge Mode Balance Updates

Some items and abilities that allowed you to earn tons of gold have been changed in Challenge mode so scores on the leaderboards are more reasonable.

  • STEAL now works differently in Challenge and Story modes. In Story Mode, it can be activated up to 3 times per battle. In Challenge Mode, it only works if your gold is below 20.
  • Pirate Hook now works differently in Challenge and Story modes. In Story Mode, it can be activated up to 3 times per battle. In Challenge Mode, it only works if your gold is below 20.
  • Leaderboard entries that are currently out of bounds have been removed.

Other Updates

  • By popular request, Blacksmith buffs can now be reset.
  • Multiple fixes implemented for items with "start of turn" effects in [spoiler]Avarum's[/spoiler] battle.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the voracity warning to stay on screen if [spoiler]Avarum[/spoiler] is killed with a throwing knife.
  • Players will no longer fail the "Hero of Julesvale" achievement for simply changing the difficulty in the pause menu. You now need to actually start a fight at a lower difficulty to reset its progress.
  • Fixed a softlock that could occur when holding the right mouse button and moving to the Inn tile.
  • Magic Mirror's description updated.

