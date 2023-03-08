Patch 1.08 - Challenge Mode Updates and more

Share · View all patches · Build 10722174 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 18:39:11 UTC by Wendy

A small but mighty patch with a few challenge mode updates, QoL changes, and bugfixes.



Shoutouts to our current top leaderboard holders.

Patch Notes

Some items and abilities that allowed you to earn tons of gold have been changed in Challenge mode so scores on the leaderboards are more reasonable.

STEAL now works differently in Challenge and Story modes. In Story Mode, it can be activated up to 3 times per battle. In Challenge Mode, it only works if your gold is below 20.

Pirate Hook now works differently in Challenge and Story modes. In Story Mode, it can be activated up to 3 times per battle. In Challenge Mode, it only works if your gold is below 20.

Leaderboard entries that are currently out of bounds have been removed.