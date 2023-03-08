hotfix 0.8.0.0c

QoL
- Option to keep the old music in Survivors mode
- Shop buyable Reroll/Rarity Reroll/Banishes now show you current and max owned Reroll/Rarity Reroll/Banishes
Change
- Optimization for Pike:
Pike now only spawn one projectile per frame for each attack at most
multiple attacks can stack if they are fact enough, this should not affect dps of the weapon (as the attack will still happen at the same speed as before)
- Thorn Firework change
Thorn firework only chain once, it will no longer have an infinite loop of sub-projectile triggering thorn firework.
This change aim to improve performance of thorn firework
- Armor-less now only ban card with both defence stat and Moon tag
- Portal shard now only loop projectile Once per projectiles
- Slighty increased light in cave zone(yet again)
Fixes
- Some Post-process thing not being correctly disabled on low
- Silph's blade having "-1 tag"
- Artificer's Katana, Thunder Staff, Staff of Storms, Explosive vials and Thunder vials missing area weapon tag
- character stats staying open upon re opening the pause menu
- When automatic level-up is disabled you only level-up once at a time
- Event Rewards Menu Selection automatically selects Next Stage instead of Loot
- Armor-less banning Immovable-Object
