Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5b

Singleplayer

Bot

Reduced sprint starting speed from 5 to 4

Reduced Lugar damage from 35 to 10

Increased critical headshot damage from 2 to 5 times damage.

Attic

Improved platforming in the Totem room.

Thief Game Mode

Increased interaction for Artifacts time from 2 to 3 seconds

Increased objective reveal timer from 360 to 420 seconds

Increased Human reveal time after collecting an Artifact from 5 to 7 seconds.

Human

Reduced Lugar spawns from 4 to 3

Kick Ability

damage increased while running from 7 to 8

cooldown increased from 4.5 to 5 seconds

Ragdoll time decreased 5 to 4 seconds (sorry for the stun locks!)

Smack

Increased cooldown from 2.5 to 3.5

Decreased charged ragdoll time from 4 to 3 seconds

Luger

Reduced Item spawned ammo from 70 to 49

Puppets

Pinhead

Increased Wrench draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Increased Wrench Putaway time from 0.5 to 1 seconds

Gave the Wrench a cooldown of 5 seconds

Decreased Wrench Charge time from 5 seconds to 2 seconds

Increased Fist putaway time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Increased Fist draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Vent Cover

health reduced from 16 to 14

Puppet Trunk

Fixed the name of the Bloody Tunneler skin.

----------REVISIONS--------------

Thief Game Mode

Reverted interaction for Artifacts time from 3 to 2 seconds

Reverted Human reveal time after collecting an Artifact from 7 to 5 seconds.

Human

Reverted Lugar spawns from 3 to 4

Luger

Reduced Item spawned ammo from 49 to 70