This release fixes a bug introduced in 0.5.0 that broke multi-remove.
https://buckmartin.de/combine-and-conquer/2023-03-08-v0.5.1.html
Combine And Conquer update for 8 March 2023
Version 0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This release fixes a bug introduced in 0.5.0 that broke multi-remove.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update