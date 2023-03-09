Dragon Slots + March Mania! [Patch 117]

It’s time to awaken the dragon!



Get ready to spread your wings and soar to new heights with the return of the beloved Dragon Slot in Patch 117. We've made some exciting updates that are sure to make your experience hotter than ever before!

Join this year’s March Mania mayhem and score BIG!



Excited about the action this March? Join our Discord competition and guess which team will win this year’s tournament for a chance to receive the exclusive March Mania 2023 Winner's All-In Ball! Get your picks in before entries close on Wednesday, March 15th!

The next Club-exclusive Multi-Table Tournament is coming in hot!





Ready to put your skills to the test? Starting Saturday, March 11th at 5 PM EST, the Club-exclusive MTT with a whopping 10,000,000 chip prize pool gets underway. While you’re here, prepare for the rest of this month’s Club-exclusive MTTs for March’s schedule! This is your chance to compete with the best in the Club and walk away with some big earnings.

New Features:

Gold Dragon Red Dragon Slot updates

March Mania Contest

Improved Hand Posing System

Bug Fixes: