Dragon Slots + March Mania! [Patch 117]

It’s time to awaken the dragon!
Get ready to spread your wings and soar to new heights with the return of the beloved Dragon Slot in Patch 117. We've made some exciting updates that are sure to make your experience hotter than ever before!
Join this year’s March Mania mayhem and score BIG!
Excited about the action this March? Join our Discord competition and guess which team will win this year’s tournament for a chance to receive the exclusive March Mania 2023 Winner's All-In Ball! Get your picks in before entries close on Wednesday, March 15th!
The next Club-exclusive Multi-Table Tournament is coming in hot!
Ready to put your skills to the test? Starting Saturday, March 11th at 5 PM EST, the Club-exclusive MTT with a whopping 10,000,000 chip prize pool gets underway. While you’re here, prepare for the rest of this month’s Club-exclusive MTTs for March’s schedule! This is your chance to compete with the best in the Club and walk away with some big earnings.
New Features:
- Gold Dragon Red Dragon Slot updates
- March Mania Contest
- Improved Hand Posing System
Bug Fixes:
- Revamped visuals for assets: Mince Pie, Ring Hat, Stress Ball, Gold Heart Necklace, Boomerang, Candy Cane, Spade Trophy
- Fixed Steam Players being unable to see custom Oculus Avatars
- Improved audio on Smokeshow Guitar and RC Battle Car
- Fixed players seeing incorrect information when receiving a Player Suite invitation
- Fixed Guest seeing Quick Seat Buttons while host is at Holo Table
- Fixed ability to ring bell in Monte Carlo despite being muted
- Fixed player being unable to teleport after being redirected from a closed Player Suite
- Fixed Steam players not able to cash out on Rocket Rush with the A button
- Fixed Paper Hat apparel not being able to change colors
- Fixed Vampire Fangs being visible in player's view
- Improved visibility for Sticky Fruits Border Bonus Spin multiplier
- Improved Sticky Fruits information page
- Fixed Lightning Bolt eye effect remaining visible on muted player
- Fixed items that were not visible in the Player Suite Mirror
- Fixed Grapple Hook malfunctioning after multiple uses
