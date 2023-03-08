Elephantasy: Flipside v1.4.1 Update

Hi all. More bugfixes/tweaks today! Not much to say other than that; if you missed yesterday's update it'd be a good idea to check it out, since it's a fairly significant one! Otherwise, let's get into today's changes.

_ELEPHANTASY: FLIPSIDE v1.4.1 PATCHNOTES

Fixed a bug involving using portals and dashing in the Lighthouse. You will now immediately stop dashing when entering a portal.

Tweaked ghost spawning; this was originally going to be in yesterday's update, but I forgot, so I put it in this one instead. Previously, ghosts wouldn't appear in the world until you talked to Death once in the underworld. Because this was annoying to some players, they'll now be out in the world regardless.

Tweaked how items are saved. This should help mitigate losing progress in the event of a game crash.

Tweaked the tutorial/early game. Now Polnareff the parrot will fly in the direction of the Needle Chamber whenever you enter a room. Hopefully this, in addition to the existing hints from Ludos, will help new players figure out where to go.

Fixed a false-positive room border in Trench Chasm. Note that this change will only affect new save files; if you're playing on a file from before this update, this change will not apply to you unless you start a new game.

