Update to v.1.5.1.0 - PUBLIC STAGE !

Build 10721241 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 16:39:06 UTC

Hello Village Elders!

Have you already missed the Public Stage? Well, we have a new update for it featuring some new additions, fixes, and plenty of upgrades.

New is the photo mode!

In a nutshell, you must be in the 3PV, then you can call up the photo mode. Here you can make settings just like on a camera. Rotate the camera, adjust the lens, brightness, saturation (black and white images!), exposure or colour effects. Have fun experimenting.

Also new are the QoL feature "Quick Build" and many new audio effects.

Now it's your turn!

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so here is a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

Photo Mode.

New crouching animation.

New gameplay customization "fast build", allowing a single hammer hit to instantly fill modules with all desired resources (if they are present in the inventory).

The wind and rain attenuation and reverb in buildings depends on the number of walls and roofs that the building has and on used material.

All pickable items now have their own unique sounds for picking them from the ground.

Bedtime sounds for NPCs and the Player.

A few new sounds for consuming edible items (Berries, Plums, Cabbage, Honeycomb, Raw egg, Quark, Rot, Meat, Fish, Mushrooms, Tarts and Pies).

Footstep sounds for a Dolby Atmos setup.

Poppy flowers in the field disappear with the distance.

Hives in the apiary have an incorrect rotation.

Sometimes NPCs can't get to the workbench and just stand idle.

Quest-NPCs react to snowball hits.

Traveling with waggoners is not available after the player kicks out a companion from the village in a "follow" quest.

Bandits stay in place, not approaching or looking at the player.

Astrid (special NPC) just died the day she turned 60.

Herald or exotic goods vendor is in a town without a tavern.

Possible fix for NPCs stuck halfway in the ground.

Alwin's buggy questline.

Family quests now don't use the Player's NPCs in them (apart from the family)

Every time you drink a potable item with a capacity you have multiple stacks of you decrease the capacity from a different stack instead of the same one.

No footstep sounds for a Girl.

Wolf growling sounds while running are too frequent.

Fast Building – Fences.

Key binding buttons in the options don't react on mouse hover.

Save and Load menu buttons don't react on mouse hover.

In the options menu when a confirmation pops up, the inputs at the bottom are still clickable.

Version number is not blurred when the option confirmation pops up.

Sickle of contention and Rajmunds cane can be equipped in quickslots.

After removing furniture in the tavern, NPCs who were sitting on the bench sit mid-air.