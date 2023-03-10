 Skip to content

Time Wasters update for 10 March 2023

Time Wasters is now out in Early Access!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1290330/Time_Wasters/

Early Access Build 475 - Changes This Week

New Captain: Luna

  • A fierce and foxy captain that commands her space armada, the Wolf Pack

  • Luna Space Cube Upgrades

  • Upgrades

    • Wolf Pack Max Ships (3 Levels)
    • Moving Shield Recharge (3 Levels)
    • Luna Boosters (3 Levels)
    • Super Wolf Pack (3 Levels)

  • Unlocks

    • Upgrade the Super Plasma Planet

      • Mission: Upgrade the Super Plasma Planet to Level 6
      • Reward: Unlock Captain Luna
      • Reward: Wolf Pack weapon

    • Luna Bronze Victory

      • Mission: Defeat the Bronze Rank Waves with Luna
      • Reward: Super Wolf Pack

    • Luna Silver Victory

      • Mission: Defeat the Silver Rank Waves with Luna
      • Reward: Luna Invite to Crew

    • Luna Gold Victory

      • Mission: Defeat the Gold Rank Waves with Luna
      • Reward: Moving Shield Recharge

    • Luna Platinum Victory

      • Mission: Defeat the Platinum Rank Waves with Luna
      • Reward: Luna Booster

New Weapon: Wolf Pack

  • Wolf Pack Ships fire a close range Howl that punches through enemies

  • Increase number of Wolf Ships through Upgrades (Max 14)

  • Wolf ships can take damage and will respawn on a cooldown

  • Upgrades

    • Wolf Pack Max Ships (3 Levels)
    • Wolf Pack Damage
    • Wolf Pack Hull
    • Wolf Pack Overclock

New Planet: Super Magnet Planet

  • Spawns a Super Magnet Pickup every 180 seconds

  • Unlocks:

    • Super Magnet Collector 1

      • Mission: Collect 10 Super Magnet Pickups
      • Reward: Super Magnet Planet

Tutorial

  • Controls Tutorial appears until Wave 10 is defeated

Save File Backup

  • Save File Backup & Restore
