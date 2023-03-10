Time Wasters is now out in Early Access!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1290330/Time_Wasters/
Early Access Build 475 - Changes This Week
New Captain: Luna
-
A fierce and foxy captain that commands her space armada, the Wolf Pack
-
Luna Space Cube Upgrades
-
Upgrades
- Wolf Pack Max Ships (3 Levels)
- Moving Shield Recharge (3 Levels)
- Luna Boosters (3 Levels)
- Super Wolf Pack (3 Levels)
-
Unlocks
-
Upgrade the Super Plasma Planet
- Mission: Upgrade the Super Plasma Planet to Level 6
- Reward: Unlock Captain Luna
- Reward: Wolf Pack weapon
-
Luna Bronze Victory
- Mission: Defeat the Bronze Rank Waves with Luna
- Reward: Super Wolf Pack
-
Luna Silver Victory
- Mission: Defeat the Silver Rank Waves with Luna
- Reward: Luna Invite to Crew
-
Luna Gold Victory
- Mission: Defeat the Gold Rank Waves with Luna
- Reward: Moving Shield Recharge
-
Luna Platinum Victory
- Mission: Defeat the Platinum Rank Waves with Luna
- Reward: Luna Booster
-
New Weapon: Wolf Pack
-
Wolf Pack Ships fire a close range Howl that punches through enemies
-
Increase number of Wolf Ships through Upgrades (Max 14)
-
Wolf ships can take damage and will respawn on a cooldown
-
Upgrades
- Wolf Pack Max Ships (3 Levels)
- Wolf Pack Damage
- Wolf Pack Hull
- Wolf Pack Overclock
New Planet: Super Magnet Planet
-
Spawns a Super Magnet Pickup every 180 seconds
-
Unlocks:
-
Super Magnet Collector 1
- Mission: Collect 10 Super Magnet Pickups
- Reward: Super Magnet Planet
-
Tutorial
- Controls Tutorial appears until Wave 10 is defeated
Save File Backup
- Save File Backup & Restore