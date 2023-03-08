- Hyperbolic Host will mark the locations of the spells on the map (and it's own location)
- Fixed the Mindshroom counter in inventory
- Fixed Astral Gate crystal not being green in Undergrounds
- Fixed a bug where you would jump/dash when going into/out of an Astral Gate
- Fixed two Astral Gates on the map having their ID swapped
- Made it so the Equip option defaults to going to the Relic screen
- New Greencap 'Ouch' sounds
- New Greencap 'Woho' sounds he will have a chance of doing when hitting fast mushmovers
- Tweaked one Frozen Depths Astral Gate
- SFX given to Screw Sentinel boss and dialogues
- Tweaked the camera view in Screw Sentinel area (so boss HP bar is not in the way as much)
- Added gate 'indicators' to Returning Contraption gates
- Visually updated the rest of the regular metal gates in the game
Lone Fungus update for 8 March 2023
0.9.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
