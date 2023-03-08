 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 8 March 2023

0.9.4

Build 10721089

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hyperbolic Host will mark the locations of the spells on the map (and it's own location)
  • Fixed the Mindshroom counter in inventory
  • Fixed Astral Gate crystal not being green in Undergrounds
  • Fixed a bug where you would jump/dash when going into/out of an Astral Gate
  • Fixed two Astral Gates on the map having their ID swapped
  • Made it so the Equip option defaults to going to the Relic screen
  • New Greencap 'Ouch' sounds
  • New Greencap 'Woho' sounds he will have a chance of doing when hitting fast mushmovers
  • Tweaked one Frozen Depths Astral Gate
  • SFX given to Screw Sentinel boss and dialogues
  • Tweaked the camera view in Screw Sentinel area (so boss HP bar is not in the way as much)
  • Added gate 'indicators' to Returning Contraption gates
  • Visually updated the rest of the regular metal gates in the game

