Loco - Shortline Operations update for 8 March 2023

Added Bridge variations + Improvements + Fixes

Build 10721066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Grade is shown Top left when building track
  • Grade is shown when building bridges instead of angle
  • F9 inspection menu now shows wagon brakes %
  • More Tweeks to F40 physics
  • Loco UI now shows limit speed of the Reverser
  • Loco UI made a little smaller
  • Changed building distance range marker to a toggle
  • Added Bridge variations
  • Throwing coal visual fixed when on a moving train
  • Other players can now see you "throwing" coal
  • Fixed Rail starting its first node slightly lower height than the rest.
  • Fixed Reverser limiter not working correcly for diesels with linked(pushbar) wheels
  • Corrected Tanker4 & Tanker3 storage amount
  • Fixed Incorrect heavy goods preview size for new factory

Changed depots in headless branch

