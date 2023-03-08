- Grade is shown Top left when building track
- Grade is shown when building bridges instead of angle
- F9 inspection menu now shows wagon brakes %
- More Tweeks to F40 physics
- Loco UI now shows limit speed of the Reverser
- Loco UI made a little smaller
- Changed building distance range marker to a toggle
- Added Bridge variations
- Throwing coal visual fixed when on a moving train
- Other players can now see you "throwing" coal
-
- Fixed Rail starting its first node slightly lower height than the rest.
- Fixed Reverser limiter not working correcly for diesels with linked(pushbar) wheels
- Corrected Tanker4 & Tanker3 storage amount
- Fixed Incorrect heavy goods preview size for new factory
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 8 March 2023
Added Bridge variations + Improvements + Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in headless branch