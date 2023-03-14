The Customization Update Leaves Beta and Goes Live!

Greetings, Lords and Ladies,

We are happy to tell you that the patch you've been testing in beta branch has just gone public! That means the update has become a part of the main game and is available to everyone. Big thanks to our community who helped us by playing the update and shared your feedback. And thanks to also those who have been patiently waiting for the update.

If you wish to keep helping with the testing of Lords and Villeins and other games, feel free to join our Champions program if you have not done so yet! All you have to do is get in touch with Fulqrum Publishing by sending an e-mail to champions@fulqrumpublishing.com.

Here we are posting the updated change log so you can see what is getting updated on the main stage. And if you missed our article for our future plans, make sure to read it here!.

The Initial Change Log:

New Features

Ability to customize difficulty

Ability to customize map creation in various degrees of detail

Ability to customize starting families

Ability to store difficulty and map presets as templates

Added new mountain ore distribution presets

Added new tropical climate, with a warm climate all-year round!

Ability to prioritize blueprints

New "Islands" preset and tweaked existing presets

Added x8 speed (Speed IV)

Added new x32 speed that is available between 10PM and 6AM

Improvements

Refactoring of mouse hover tooltip elements to provide more unified experience

Consolidated UI of priority screen and accounting report with extra bells and whistles.

New construction queue view in the accounting report

New blueprint context menu after clicking on it

Harsh weather module has been converted to harsh weather climate setting

Redesign of the new game menu screen flow

Removal tools are now permanently visible in HUD. This option can be turned off in the settings.

Updated Unity version to LFS 2021.3.17f1

Replaced old UI switches with new ON/OFF switches

Population book now displays specific age with a tooltip about when adulthood and elderly age is reached

Implemented algorithm for dynamic loading of scrollview content. This will be later expanded on all UI screens to greatly improve their performance.

Bugfixes

Fixed multiple bugs with noble marriages

Fixed alchemy not making stamina potions

Fixed alchemist workshop recommending Oven instead of Blast Furnace

Fixed starting resources not being added to generated families

UI Screens are now capped to scale down to fit within screen height if the UI scaling extends beyond the screen border

Fixed number of broken hover effects

Fixed issue with updating UI scaler when screen resolution changes

Fixed issue with animated UI elements for resources not being positioned correctly when UI scaling is changed

Fixed issue with river and sea type not being recognized in created maps

Added mechanism for hover tooltips to be restricted by screen border and automatically reposition

Number of other minor bugfixes

Changes Made Thanks To Our Awesome Community Testers