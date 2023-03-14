The Customization Update Leaves Beta and Goes Live!

Greetings, Lords and Ladies,
We are happy to tell you that the patch you've been testing in beta branch has just gone public! That means the update has become a part of the main game and is available to everyone. Big thanks to our community who helped us by playing the update and shared your feedback. And thanks to also those who have been patiently waiting for the update.
If you wish to keep helping with the testing of Lords and Villeins and other games, feel free to join our Champions program if you have not done so yet! All you have to do is get in touch with Fulqrum Publishing by sending an e-mail to champions@fulqrumpublishing.com.
Here we are posting the updated change log so you can see what is getting updated on the main stage. And if you missed our article for our future plans, make sure to read it here!.
The Initial Change Log:
New Features
- Ability to customize difficulty
- Ability to customize map creation in various degrees of detail
- Ability to customize starting families
- Ability to store difficulty and map presets as templates
- Added new mountain ore distribution presets
- Added new tropical climate, with a warm climate all-year round!
- Ability to prioritize blueprints
- New "Islands" preset and tweaked existing presets
- Added x8 speed (Speed IV)
- Added new x32 speed that is available between 10PM and 6AM
Improvements
- Refactoring of mouse hover tooltip elements to provide more unified experience
- Consolidated UI of priority screen and accounting report with extra bells and whistles.
- New construction queue view in the accounting report
- New blueprint context menu after clicking on it
- Harsh weather module has been converted to harsh weather climate setting
- Redesign of the new game menu screen flow
- Removal tools are now permanently visible in HUD. This option can be turned off in the settings.
- Updated Unity version to LFS 2021.3.17f1
- Replaced old UI switches with new ON/OFF switches
- Population book now displays specific age with a tooltip about when adulthood and elderly age is reached
- Implemented algorithm for dynamic loading of scrollview content. This will be later expanded on all UI screens to greatly improve their performance.
Bugfixes
- Fixed multiple bugs with noble marriages
- Fixed alchemy not making stamina potions
- Fixed alchemist workshop recommending Oven instead of Blast Furnace
- Fixed starting resources not being added to generated families
- UI Screens are now capped to scale down to fit within screen height if the UI scaling extends beyond the screen border
- Fixed number of broken hover effects
- Fixed issue with updating UI scaler when screen resolution changes
- Fixed issue with animated UI elements for resources not being positioned correctly when UI scaling is changed
- Fixed issue with river and sea type not being recognized in created maps
- Added mechanism for hover tooltips to be restricted by screen border and automatically reposition
- Number of other minor bugfixes
Changes Made Thanks To Our Awesome Community Testers
- Fixing incorrect prompt for blueprints saying the family does not have resources even when it does.
- Updated algorithm for selecting blueprints for construction and implemented caching. This should slightly boost performance and make behavior more aligned with the priority number assigned to each blueprint.
- Fixed the critical error causing frequent freezing
- Fixed hover element in population book when changing equipment
- Replaced old toggles with new labeled switches in the royalty report screen
- Fixed a minor UI issues with a switch in zone context menu starting in on state when it was initialized in the off state
- Fixed issue with prioritizing blueprints for construction when higher priority structure that has missing resources would block all other blueprints that are lower in queue but otherwise possible
- Blueprint context menu no longer appears when the blueprints layer is not visible
- Fixed issue with probability for old people to join clergy being sometimes set to 100% after a reload
- Fixed issue with hover element in priority queue on Supply % if the blueprint had no cost
- Fixed bug with favor point cost for requested custom families being deducted twice
- Fixed bug with population book locking the game when "New Family" request window pops up while the population book is open
- Updated algorithm for choosing spawn points and departure points at the edge of the map. The game will now prevent spawns of any animals and NPCs if there is no valid entry point, and the game will automatically update to the nearest clay-terrain type terrain if the original spawnpoints are blocked
- Fixed a bug with time to execute task difficulty multiplier working invertedly
- Fixed a crash in accounting report screen when a zone is updated in the background
