Leonardo's Workshop is OUT NOW! 🎨

It's no secret that Leonardo da Vinci was a man of many skills. Not only was he a masterful painter, but he also took a great interest in many other subjects such as science, engineering, sculpting...and apparently puzzles as well! So with that knowledge in mind, do you think you will be able to outsmart the great Leonardo da Vinci himself? We would definitely like to see you try!

If you think you've got what it takes, try solving our new free room Leonardo's Workshop, which is out now! This additional room is part of a free update, which also includes a full translation into Italian! Of course we are also adding another outfit and a soundtrack so you can get fully immersed in the world of Leonardo da Vinci. Finally, this update brings a whole bunch of optimizations to the Room Editor, including faster room loading. A full changelog can be found at the end of this announcement. 👇

To celebrate the launch of this new room, you can now get Escape Simulator with a 25% discount! So if you haven't purchased the game yet or want to gift it to a friend, now would be the perfect time to do so!

Leonardo's Workshop is open for business!

We truly hope all of you will enjoy this brand-new update and we can't wait to hear your thoughts on the new room. Looking for a co-op partner or just want to chat about our game? Then please feel free to join us over on our Discord or our subreddit for more Escape Simulator fun! Make sure to stay tuned in the meantime, because we still have plenty of stuff planned for the (near) future.

♥ Pine team

💡 Full changelog:

New content

New room. Find all secrets in Leonardo's Workshop!

New language; Italian. Ciao!

Expanding your fashion choices with new "Leonardo's Workshop" outfits.

General fixes

Daily picks evolve in Trending. Displaying the top 6 rooms of the last week.

Better RAM usage when loading rooms.

Better handling of wiping systems in "The Office" and "The Elevator".

Hovering over Slidable now shows a drag crosshair.

Fixing bug where you couldn't throw some items in slots.

More fixes for the controller:

General stability.

Better Slidable handling.

items popup work with both thumbsticks.

Fixed some hairs so they are fading in coop mode.

Better co-op syncing in "The Lab".

The furnace gate in "The Engine Room" is disabled when opened the first time.

Workshop changes