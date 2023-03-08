Game Update

The recent update to the game has introduced several new features and improvements, including a map generator system. This new system allows players to generate randomized maps, adding an element of unpredictability and excitement to gameplay. Players can now explore uncharted territories and face new challenges with each game they play. The addition of sounds for building constructions, the ability to swap unit positions, and the prompt to play another map after victory or defeat, all contribute to a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. The update also includes bug fixes, such as the issue with left shift skipping turns and the problem with newly spawned units not appearing on top of the planet. Overall, the update brings a variety of improvements and new features that enhance the gameplay and make it even more engaging.

Added an option to generate random maps.

Fixed the lack of a tooltip for the "enter carrier" function.

Added sounds for building constructions.

Added an option to swap unit positions.

Added a button to view the map.

Fixed left shift skipping turns.

Players will now receive a refund for canceling ships in the queue list that have not yet been built.

Updated some sprites.

After victory or defeat, players are prompted with an option to play another map.

Players can now return to the maps selection screen while the game is paused.

Fixed the grayscale option that was not working.

Fixed the issue where carriers of the same team were unable to repair units of the same team.

Fixed the issue where newly spawned units would not appear on top of the planet but rather in the back.

Stay tuned for more!