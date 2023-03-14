Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v0.40.230308 Out Now! [14.03.23]

Share · View all patches · Build 10720813 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam. Thank you again for all your feedback.

Now onto the changelog itself:

Mod Tools…

Creating a new plant from an existing entity and colorizing it will no longer override the default game entity

Copying Mod items such as Scenarios or Traits will now copy the code for any applicable function fields, so for example copying a Trait will include reactions

Fixed a crash that occurred when duplicating Traits by using the duplicate button

Implemented a new Mod Item to enable the creation of 'Build menu categories'. See Buildings > Build menu category

Miscellaneous