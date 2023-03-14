 Skip to content

Stranded: Alien Dawn update for 14 March 2023

Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v0.40.230308 Out Now! [14.03.23]

Hello Survivors!

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam. Thank you again for all your feedback.

Now onto the changelog itself:

Mod Tools…

  • Creating a new plant from an existing entity and colorizing it will no longer override the default game entity
  • Copying Mod items such as Scenarios or Traits will now copy the code for any applicable function fields, so for example copying a Trait will include reactions
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when duplicating Traits by using the duplicate button
  • Implemented a new Mod Item to enable the creation of 'Build menu categories'. See Buildings > Build menu category

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue that impacted some saved games created in version 0.20.221130, and caused the Spaceship deconstruction tech to fail to unlock when it should

