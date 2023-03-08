In this update: shift + Left click button to spend 10 Energy and increase your 10 Stats has been added to the game. In the pre-fight Selection Screen, Comparison Texts have been added so that you can better compare the opponents you will fight with your Gladiators. After an opponent is selected, it has been made easier to change your mind and choose another opponent. The balance of the game has been adjusted throughout the game. Fixed a few minor bugs.
Gladiators and Glory update for 8 March 2023
Gladiators and Glory Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update