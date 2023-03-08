Gladiators and Glory Update

In this update: shift + Left click button to spend 10 Energy and increase your 10 Stats has been added to the game. In the pre-fight Selection Screen, Comparison Texts have been added so that you can better compare the opponents you will fight with your Gladiators. After an opponent is selected, it has been made easier to change your mind and choose another opponent. The balance of the game has been adjusted throughout the game. Fixed a few minor bugs.