Update #4 – Map Bosses, Massive Balance Changes and Improved Optimisation!

Hey fellow adventures!
It has been a while since our last update and this is the best time to introduce the new Crimson Dawn in-game changes. In update #4 we once again focused on improving the game balance and optimization to bring you the most comfortable and enjoyable experience..
The new balancing changes, affect not only the current classes but also weapon power. We have also reworked the progression system by reducing the total amount of resources required for upgrades and by speeding up the time needed for the unlocks.
We have changed the last mission on each of the three maps a bit. Now, at the end of your run, you will encounter a challenging boss fight with unique special abilities.
👾 Map Bosses 👾
There are now special bosses to fight as the last mission of our 3 maps: Wasteland, Mystic Meadows, and Town of Madness. These bosses will use special attacks which you will have to avoid, and each one will be more difficult than the previous one:
- The Wasteland map is guarded by the Mud Devil
- On the Mystic Meadows you will fight the Shrouded Spirit
- The Crimson Servitor reigns over the Town of Madness
You will have to challenge these bosses in order, hence, to unlock the Mystic Meadows' boss, you will have to defeat the Wasteland boss first. By defeating the last boss in the Town of Madness, you will see the end game credits. Thank you for playing our game! 😁
🔥 Change Log 🔥
Progression changes
We've reevaluated the way we had locked several weapons and artifacts before, and decided to have most of them unlocked from the start for a smoother and more enjoyable experience
- All weapons will now be unlocked in the Blacksmith from the start, except for Roots, Wolf, Musket, and Mace. Dagger, Axe and Meteor will be unlocked by getting a Trickster, Huskar or Sorcerer in the tavern.
- All artifacts will now be unlocked and can be found in chests from the start
- The needed Blacksmith levels unlocks reduced for the Wasteland map, so you can upgrade weapons faster
- The Druid character and Wolf weapon can now be unlocked earlier
New Wasteland unlocks:
- Mission 1: Mission List, Market, Blacksmith up to level 3, Wasteland boss
- Mission 2: Blacksmith up to level 5
- Mission 3: Mystic Meadows map
- Mission 5: Defeat the Wasteland boss to unlock the Mystic Meadows boss
New Mystic Meadows unlocks:
- Mission 2: Druid character (buying the Druid will also unlock the Roots weapon)
- Mission 3: Wolf weapon
- Mission 4: Town of Madness map
- Mission 5: Defeat the Mystic Meadows boss to unlock the Town of Madness boss
New Final Town of Madness unlocks:
- Mission 2: Witch Hunter character (buying the Witch Hunter will also unlock the Musket weapon)
- Mission 3: Mace weapon
Map Missions
Several map missions was adjusted, since the overall play experience has also changed with the 5th mission now being a boss fight.
Wasteland
- Mission 2 changed from "Slay 300 monsters" to "Slay 400 monsters"
- Mission 3 changed from "Survive for 300 seconds" to "Survive for 500 seconds"
Town of Madness
- Mission 1 changed from "Survive for 150 seconds" to "Survive for 300 seconds"
- Mission 3 changed from "Survive for 300 seconds" to "Survive for 500 seconds"
Monster Changes
Wasteland
- Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier, especially in the beginning
Mystic Meadows
- Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier
Town of Madness
- Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier
- Rebalanced all spawn patterns
- Slightly increased the HP of the Mission 2 and Mission 4 bosses
- Slightly reduced the HP of many normal monsters
Blacksmith Upgrade Costs
- Upgrade costs for all weapons were reevaluated and rebalanced, the overall costs were reduced by about half
- The costs were streamlined so all weapons cost the same amount of materials in total
- The type of materials used were adjusted so you need roughly the same amount of each material to upgrade all weapons
- Dagger second material was changed from "Star Metal" to "Old Pages"
- Meteor first material was changed from "Living Wood" to "Star Metal"
Character Skill Costs
- Costs for character skills were reduced by more than half
- The total costs for Sorceress, Huskarl, and Trickster are now the same
- The total costs for Druid, and Witch Hunter are now the same, and slightly higher than the three default characters
Chests
- Slightly increased the chance to get a new weapon
Level Up
- Increased the chance to get an upgrade for a weapon you have
- Increased the chance to get a new weapon
- Level curve has been adjusted, with level up costs being reduced for levels after 40
Weapons & Classes
Arrow
- Base projectiles increased from 1 to 2
- Base penetration increased from 1 to 2
- Blacksmith upgrade projectiles reduced
Dagger
- Base damage increased from 3 to 8
- Base cooldown reduced from 0,6 to 0,5
- Base throwing arc reduced from 40 to 10, now way more accurate
- Blacksmith level 2 damage bonus increased from 2 to 3
- Blacksmith level 3 projectile bonus increased from 1 to 2
- Blacksmith upgrades damage and projectiles increased
- Trickster skill damage increased
Hammer
- Base damage increased from 6 to 8
- Blacksmith level 1 damage bonus increased from 5 to 6
- Blacksmith upgrades damage increased
Lightning
- Base cooldown reduced from 1,3 to 1,1
- Blacksmith level 1 damage bonus increased from 3 to 4
- Blacksmith level 3 cooldown bonus increased from -20% to -30%
- Blacksmith upgrades cooldown bonus and damage increased
Ray
- Base cooldown increased from 1,5 to 1,6
- Blacksmith level 1 duration bonus decreased from 25 to 20
- Blacksmith upgrades distance, cooldown, and damage decreased
- Sorceress skill cooldown and damage reduced
Artefacts
Ice Trail
- Increased the time the ice remains on the ground from 10s to 15s
Revive
- Increased max revives from 1 to 2
Cursed Coin
- Reduced the speed penalty from -30% to -20%
Knight's armor
- Reduced the size bonus from 50 to 30
- Reduced the cooldown penalty from -25% to -10%
Shield
- Shield animation added to the game
💖 Happy Women's Day 2023 💖
To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day!
