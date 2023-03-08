Update #4 – Map Bosses, Massive Balance Changes and Improved Optimisation!

Hey fellow adventures!

It has been a while since our last update and this is the best time to introduce the new Crimson Dawn in-game changes. In update #4 we once again focused on improving the game balance and optimization to bring you the most comfortable and enjoyable experience..

The new balancing changes, affect not only the current classes but also weapon power. We have also reworked the progression system by reducing the total amount of resources required for upgrades and by speeding up the time needed for the unlocks.

We have changed the last mission on each of the three maps a bit. Now, at the end of your run, you will encounter a challenging boss fight with unique special abilities.

👾 Map Bosses 👾

There are now special bosses to fight as the last mission of our 3 maps: Wasteland, Mystic Meadows, and Town of Madness. These bosses will use special attacks which you will have to avoid, and each one will be more difficult than the previous one:

The Wasteland map is guarded by the Mud Devil

On the Mystic Meadows you will fight the Shrouded Spirit

The Crimson Servitor reigns over the Town of Madness

You will have to challenge these bosses in order, hence, to unlock the Mystic Meadows' boss, you will have to defeat the Wasteland boss first. By defeating the last boss in the Town of Madness, you will see the end game credits. Thank you for playing our game! 😁

🔥 Change Log 🔥

Progression changes

We've reevaluated the way we had locked several weapons and artifacts before, and decided to have most of them unlocked from the start for a smoother and more enjoyable experience

All weapons will now be unlocked in the Blacksmith from the start, except for Roots, Wolf, Musket, and Mace. Dagger, Axe and Meteor will be unlocked by getting a Trickster, Huskar or Sorcerer in the tavern.

All artifacts will now be unlocked and can be found in chests from the start

The needed Blacksmith levels unlocks reduced for the Wasteland map, so you can upgrade weapons faster

The Druid character and Wolf weapon can now be unlocked earlier

New Wasteland unlocks:

Mission 1: Mission List, Market, Blacksmith up to level 3, Wasteland boss

Mission 2: Blacksmith up to level 5

Mission 3: Mystic Meadows map

Mission 5: Defeat the Wasteland boss to unlock the Mystic Meadows boss

New Mystic Meadows unlocks:

Mission 2: Druid character (buying the Druid will also unlock the Roots weapon)

Mission 3: Wolf weapon

Mission 4: Town of Madness map

Mission 5: Defeat the Mystic Meadows boss to unlock the Town of Madness boss

New Final Town of Madness unlocks:

Mission 2: Witch Hunter character (buying the Witch Hunter will also unlock the Musket weapon)

Mission 3: Mace weapon

Map Missions

Several map missions was adjusted, since the overall play experience has also changed with the 5th mission now being a boss fight.

Wasteland

Mission 2 changed from "Slay 300 monsters" to "Slay 400 monsters"

Mission 3 changed from "Survive for 300 seconds" to "Survive for 500 seconds"

Town of Madness

Mission 1 changed from "Survive for 150 seconds" to "Survive for 300 seconds"

Mission 3 changed from "Survive for 300 seconds" to "Survive for 500 seconds"

Monster Changes

Wasteland

Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier, especially in the beginning

Mystic Meadows

Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier

Town of Madness

Overall amount of monsters reduced to make the experience easier

Rebalanced all spawn patterns

Slightly increased the HP of the Mission 2 and Mission 4 bosses

Slightly reduced the HP of many normal monsters

Blacksmith Upgrade Costs

Upgrade costs for all weapons were reevaluated and rebalanced, the overall costs were reduced by about half

The costs were streamlined so all weapons cost the same amount of materials in total

The type of materials used were adjusted so you need roughly the same amount of each material to upgrade all weapons

Dagger second material was changed from "Star Metal" to "Old Pages"

Meteor first material was changed from "Living Wood" to "Star Metal"

Character Skill Costs

Costs for character skills were reduced by more than half

The total costs for Sorceress, Huskarl, and Trickster are now the same

The total costs for Druid, and Witch Hunter are now the same, and slightly higher than the three default characters

Chests

Slightly increased the chance to get a new weapon

Level Up

Increased the chance to get an upgrade for a weapon you have

Increased the chance to get a new weapon

Level curve has been adjusted, with level up costs being reduced for levels after 40

Weapons & Classes

Arrow

Base projectiles increased from 1 to 2

Base penetration increased from 1 to 2

Blacksmith upgrade projectiles reduced

Dagger

Base damage increased from 3 to 8

Base cooldown reduced from 0,6 to 0,5

Base throwing arc reduced from 40 to 10, now way more accurate

Blacksmith level 2 damage bonus increased from 2 to 3

Blacksmith level 3 projectile bonus increased from 1 to 2

Blacksmith upgrades damage and projectiles increased

Trickster skill damage increased

Hammer

Base damage increased from 6 to 8

Blacksmith level 1 damage bonus increased from 5 to 6

Blacksmith upgrades damage increased

Lightning

Base cooldown reduced from 1,3 to 1,1

Blacksmith level 1 damage bonus increased from 3 to 4

Blacksmith level 3 cooldown bonus increased from -20% to -30%

Blacksmith upgrades cooldown bonus and damage increased

Ray

Base cooldown increased from 1,5 to 1,6

Blacksmith level 1 duration bonus decreased from 25 to 20

Blacksmith upgrades distance, cooldown, and damage decreased

Sorceress skill cooldown and damage reduced

Artefacts

Ice Trail

Increased the time the ice remains on the ground from 10s to 15s

Revive

Increased max revives from 1 to 2

Cursed Coin

Reduced the speed penalty from -30% to -20%

Knight's armor

Reduced the size bonus from 50 to 30

Reduced the cooldown penalty from -25% to -10%

Shield

Shield animation added to the game

💖 Happy Women's Day 2023 💖

To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day!

