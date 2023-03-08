 Skip to content

Old World update for 8 March 2023

March 8th update - even more happiness!

The main branch has been updated!

Headline changes:

  • Happiness and Maintenance display changes
  • Family rebalancing
  • Fixed Mac AMD terrain bugs

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://mohawkgames.com/2023/03/08/old-world-update-106/

