Halfway there - Update

Updated Unity game engine to a newer and more stable version, this should eliminate some weird Unity engine related bugs.
The game has no longer have the little Unity settings menu at the start. Controls, Graphics, Resolution, Screen options are now in-game.
Check the Graphics and Controls settings in-game because it's probably reseted to a low graphics setting.
Bugfixes
fix - Weird Poloska suspension issues
fix - Front wheels are now less likely to get under the ground when jumping with a car
fix - Cheating scandal at the drag race has been eliminated
fix - Vomit colored green on Rus-310 has been changed
fix - Weapon empty after reloading load game
fix - Some furniture had wrong size and rotation (your fridge will be on its side when you load game)
fix - Drag race AI should no longer say "loser" even when the player won
fix - Wheel spin sound being too sensitive
fix - Items not loading their correct values
fix - Fixed some engine overheating issue
fix - Slippery car seats
fix - Some settings button didn't worked after reload
New
added - Controls settings are now in-game
added - Graphics quality and resolution setting are now in-game
added - Physics lock system (can be disabled in settings)
added - Furniture shop to Lupova
added - Komsodrinsk to Sterlikin traffic with military police patrol
added - 2 new quest, one in Lupova and one in Saversk
added - Betting race event in Saversk
added - Arm wrestling event in Sterlikin
added - Small car trailer (it's experimental, if it works well I will add more trailers)
added - New TV show at Magyarfalu pub
added - New opponent at the salt flat drag race event with pink slip
added - New drivable vehicle
added - AI cars now stop if other AI car is in front of them
added - Separatist toll to the shortcut region
added - Truck AI to traffic
added - Coffee and vodka shot now spawns an empty cup after being consumed
added - 2 new food item
added - Repairkit and toolbox holder to Rus and Zakmat
added - Day of the week to date system
added - Shops, bars and event are now only open and held in certain days
added - Thirst and hunger no longer kills the player instantly
added - Explosion now kills animals and sets off other explosives
added - Sterlikin player house is now rentable
added - AI cars now repair themselves when they respawn
added - Sleeping now removes drunkenness and drug effects
Changed
changed - Police now only fines player if the player is nearby (no longer getting fined 5km away from the crime scene)
changed - Salt flat road is more smooth now
changed - Reworked date system again
changed - Komsodrinsk drug guys have random position now
changed - Made fuel tank cap more visible
changed - Made restocking and income from factories weekly
changed - Fatigue now increases quicker
Other
Optimization has been made
Physics Lock will only lock small items and furniture, heavy items such as pallets, rocks are not locked so you still have to be careful when hauling those, also it doesn't work on animals.
These were in previous hotfixes:
fix - Vehicles sinking into ground
fix - Health regen too fast
fix - Player lost health when entering car
fix - Air rifle bb levitating when cranking the pipe
fix - Sometimes guns got jammed and only fire one shot
fix - Missing sound for gasoline canister and barrel explosion
fix - Items falling through the table and couch at the smugglers camp when player is far
fix - Player can grab and open hood through window and fences
fix - Health UI didn't work correctly
changed - Animals at quest locations no longer respawn after a load game
fix - Bullet holes becoming a portal to another dimension
fix - Scope de-attached and stuck in inventory after load game
added - Peaceful mode
fix - Ability to use number 5 to change into fifth gear on a 4 gear car when it has a 5 gear engine installed (it was only able with the up arrow)
fix - Changing a 5 speed engine into a 4 speed engine with gear lever left in fifth gear caused a crash
fix - Lootable/sellable general goods boxes had wrong name in the inventory panel
fix - Poloska RL suspension condition went down way too fast
changed - Rusty and Used engines now show their real performance values in there names (it was factory values before)
fix - Player dies again after load game
fix - Some vehicle parts color resets after load game
fix - Player can interact with items trough window
fix - Garbage bin deletes player as well if he jumps in
fix - Removed some colliders from Zakmat front, makes the truck less likely to crash into ground
fix - Police patrol missing sound and effect
changed - Nerfed knifes
changed - Buffed guns a little bit
changed - Buffed animal attack/turn time
Changed files in this update