Halfway there - Update

Updated Unity game engine to a newer and more stable version, this should eliminate some weird Unity engine related bugs.

The game has no longer have the little Unity settings menu at the start. Controls, Graphics, Resolution, Screen options are now in-game.

Check the Graphics and Controls settings in-game because it's probably reseted to a low graphics setting.

Bugfixes

fix - Weird Poloska suspension issues

fix - Front wheels are now less likely to get under the ground when jumping with a car

fix - Cheating scandal at the drag race has been eliminated

fix - Vomit colored green on Rus-310 has been changed

fix - Weapon empty after reloading load game

fix - Some furniture had wrong size and rotation (your fridge will be on its side when you load game)

fix - Drag race AI should no longer say "loser" even when the player won

fix - Wheel spin sound being too sensitive

fix - Items not loading their correct values

fix - Fixed some engine overheating issue

fix - Slippery car seats

fix - Some settings button didn't worked after reload

New

added - Controls settings are now in-game

added - Graphics quality and resolution setting are now in-game

added - Physics lock system (can be disabled in settings)

added - Furniture shop to Lupova

added - Komsodrinsk to Sterlikin traffic with military police patrol

added - 2 new quest, one in Lupova and one in Saversk

added - Betting race event in Saversk

added - Arm wrestling event in Sterlikin

added - Small car trailer (it's experimental, if it works well I will add more trailers)

added - New TV show at Magyarfalu pub

added - New opponent at the salt flat drag race event with pink slip

added - New drivable vehicle

added - AI cars now stop if other AI car is in front of them

added - Separatist toll to the shortcut region

added - Truck AI to traffic

added - Coffee and vodka shot now spawns an empty cup after being consumed

added - 2 new food item

added - Repairkit and toolbox holder to Rus and Zakmat

added - Day of the week to date system

added - Shops, bars and event are now only open and held in certain days

added - Thirst and hunger no longer kills the player instantly

added - Explosion now kills animals and sets off other explosives

added - Sterlikin player house is now rentable

added - AI cars now repair themselves when they respawn

added - Sleeping now removes drunkenness and drug effects

Changed

changed - Police now only fines player if the player is nearby (no longer getting fined 5km away from the crime scene)

changed - Salt flat road is more smooth now

changed - Reworked date system again

changed - Komsodrinsk drug guys have random position now

changed - Made fuel tank cap more visible

changed - Made restocking and income from factories weekly

changed - Fatigue now increases quicker

Other

Optimization has been made

Physics Lock will only lock small items and furniture, heavy items such as pallets, rocks are not locked so you still have to be careful when hauling those, also it doesn't work on animals.

These were in previous hotfixes:

fix - Vehicles sinking into ground

fix - Health regen too fast

fix - Player lost health when entering car

fix - Air rifle bb levitating when cranking the pipe

fix - Sometimes guns got jammed and only fire one shot

fix - Missing sound for gasoline canister and barrel explosion

fix - Items falling through the table and couch at the smugglers camp when player is far

fix - Player can grab and open hood through window and fences

fix - Health UI didn't work correctly

changed - Animals at quest locations no longer respawn after a load game

fix - Bullet holes becoming a portal to another dimension

fix - Scope de-attached and stuck in inventory after load game

added - Peaceful mode

fix - Ability to use number 5 to change into fifth gear on a 4 gear car when it has a 5 gear engine installed (it was only able with the up arrow)

fix - Changing a 5 speed engine into a 4 speed engine with gear lever left in fifth gear caused a crash

fix - Lootable/sellable general goods boxes had wrong name in the inventory panel

fix - Poloska RL suspension condition went down way too fast

changed - Rusty and Used engines now show their real performance values in there names (it was factory values before)

fix - Player dies again after load game

fix - Some vehicle parts color resets after load game

fix - Player can interact with items trough window

fix - Garbage bin deletes player as well if he jumps in

fix - Removed some colliders from Zakmat front, makes the truck less likely to crash into ground

fix - Police patrol missing sound and effect

changed - Nerfed knifes

changed - Buffed guns a little bit

changed - Buffed animal attack/turn time