DLC UPDATE CHANGELOG

The highlights of this update are: four new grand wizards, one new faction the Goblins, new heroes and champions, as well as new skills, monsters, and traits.
Full changelog:
Legend:
ADD - New Features.
- ADD 4 new Wizards: Raa’ss: a Draconian Wizard; Bianka: Dwarven Runekeeper; Tlachtga: Goblin Druid; Corax Whitefeather
- ADD New Myrran Race: Goblins
- ADD 3 New Heroes: Goblin champion: Toadsworth the Boartamer; Troll hero: Jotun the Icetroll; Beastman hero: Bjorn the Fireborn
- ADD Summon Boar - hero skill
- ADD Summon Fat Rat unit skill
- ADD Foodie - The hero loves to eat and will only accept Food as upkeep (3 per turn), this makes them stronger (+1 attack, +1 armour + 1 resistance on lvl 1 and then extra +1 every 3rd level gained).
- ADD Curse - lowers Resistance{ICON:ResistanceIconNormal} of enemy units (on the battlefield) by -1.
- ADD Earthwalker - Movement costs always 1 MP on swamp/desert/tundra
- ADD Bleeding - if fail resist deal dmg per turn
- ADD Stun - On a failed Resistance roll, the target enemy unit's melee and ranged attacks are halved for one turn.
- ADD Fantastic warlord adds +1 def, res and attack to fantastic creatures
- ADD Nature summoner start with war bears, wil all common and uncommon Nature summons and get 50% discount on upkeep for Nature summons (needs 4 nature books and cannot be used with Conjurer of Channeler)
- ADD Lifebringer - start with Resurrect and Heal spell and all no-fantastic units get the healer skill (requires 4 Life books)
- ADD Stonemason start with stone wall in the capitol as well as all newly built outposts, and all starting race units have the engineer skill
- ADD I Need a Hero! - start the game with the Summon Hero and Summon Champion spell
- ADD Boar (to be summoned by the beastmaster)
- ADD Fat rat (to be summoned by Toadsworth, the new champion)
- ADD Mammoth map resource, to be spawned on tundra and will provide +1 Food and +1 Gold
