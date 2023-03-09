DLC UPDATE CHANGELOG

The highlights of this update are: four new grand wizards, one new faction the Goblins, new heroes and champions, as well as new skills, monsters, and traits.

Full changelog:

Legend:

ADD - New Features.

ADD 4 new Wizards: Raa’ss: a Draconian Wizard; Bianka: Dwarven Runekeeper; Tlachtga: Goblin Druid; Corax Whitefeather

ADD New Myrran Race: Goblins

ADD 3 New Heroes: Goblin champion: Toadsworth the Boartamer; Troll hero: Jotun the Icetroll; Beastman hero: Bjorn the Fireborn

ADD Summon Boar - hero skill

ADD Summon Fat Rat unit skill

ADD Foodie - The hero loves to eat and will only accept Food as upkeep (3 per turn), this makes them stronger (+1 attack, +1 armour + 1 resistance on lvl 1 and then extra +1 every 3rd level gained).

ADD Curse - lowers Resistance{ICON:ResistanceIconNormal} of enemy units (on the battlefield) by -1.

ADD Earthwalker - Movement costs always 1 MP on swamp/desert/tundra

ADD Bleeding - if fail resist deal dmg per turn

ADD Stun - On a failed Resistance roll, the target enemy unit's melee and ranged attacks are halved for one turn.

ADD Fantastic warlord adds +1 def, res and attack to fantastic creatures

ADD Nature summoner start with war bears, wil all common and uncommon Nature summons and get 50% discount on upkeep for Nature summons (needs 4 nature books and cannot be used with Conjurer of Channeler)

ADD Lifebringer - start with Resurrect and Heal spell and all no-fantastic units get the healer skill (requires 4 Life books)

ADD Stonemason start with stone wall in the capitol as well as all newly built outposts, and all starting race units have the engineer skill

ADD I Need a Hero! - start the game with the Summon Hero and Summon Champion spell

ADD Boar (to be summoned by the beastmaster)

ADD Fat rat (to be summoned by Toadsworth, the new champion)

ADD Mammoth map resource, to be spawned on tundra and will provide +1 Food and +1 Gold

Thank you again to all our players for your support of the game!