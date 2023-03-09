 Skip to content

Master of Magic update for 9 March 2023

DLC UPDATE CHANGELOG

The highlights of this update are: four new grand wizards, one new faction the Goblins, new heroes and champions, as well as new skills, monsters, and traits.

Full changelog:

Legend:
ADD - New Features.

  • ADD 4 new Wizards: Raa’ss: a Draconian Wizard; Bianka: Dwarven Runekeeper; Tlachtga: Goblin Druid; Corax Whitefeather
  • ADD New Myrran Race: Goblins
  • ADD 3 New Heroes: Goblin champion: Toadsworth the Boartamer; Troll hero: Jotun the Icetroll; Beastman hero: Bjorn the Fireborn
  • ADD Summon Boar - hero skill
  • ADD Summon Fat Rat unit skill
  • ADD Foodie - The hero loves to eat and will only accept Food as upkeep (3 per turn), this makes them stronger (+1 attack, +1 armour + 1 resistance on lvl 1 and then extra +1 every 3rd level gained).
  • ADD Curse - lowers Resistance{ICON:ResistanceIconNormal} of enemy units (on the battlefield) by -1.
  • ADD Earthwalker - Movement costs always 1 MP on swamp/desert/tundra
  • ADD Bleeding - if fail resist deal dmg per turn
  • ADD Stun - On a failed Resistance roll, the target enemy unit's melee and ranged attacks are halved for one turn.
  • ADD Fantastic warlord adds +1 def, res and attack to fantastic creatures
  • ADD Nature summoner start with war bears, wil all common and uncommon Nature summons and get 50% discount on upkeep for Nature summons (needs 4 nature books and cannot be used with Conjurer of Channeler)
  • ADD Lifebringer - start with Resurrect and Heal spell and all no-fantastic units get the healer skill (requires 4 Life books)
  • ADD Stonemason start with stone wall in the capitol as well as all newly built outposts, and all starting race units have the engineer skill
  • ADD I Need a Hero! - start the game with the Summon Hero and Summon Champion spell
  • ADD Boar (to be summoned by the beastmaster)
  • ADD Fat rat (to be summoned by Toadsworth, the new champion)
  • ADD Mammoth map resource, to be spawned on tundra and will provide +1 Food and +1 Gold

Thank you again to all our players for your support of the game!

