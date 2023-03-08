V0.1252 - Hill starts

Hi all,
Here's a few more refinements to the powertrain updates. Did a big stabilization pass in this one too.
Additions
- The driver will now attempt a hill start on inclinations greater than 5 degrees. This should let you get going again after braking to a halt on a slope.
The RPM the driver will go to before entering 1st gear will increase up to the upshift RPM as the inclination increases.
- Added undo-redo support for the engine and transmission designers. This also works when loading individual engine/transmission blueprints.
- Undo/redo now logs which action was undone/redone.
Changes
- Increased engine torque at lower RPMs.
- Adjusted wheel collisions to be closer to the centre of all wheels on an axle, instead of at the suspension connection point.
- Renamed engine design RPM property from 'Max RPM' to 'Safe limit'.
- Reimplemented engine RPM limiter design, should be less janky now.
- Made the Unity logo splash screen background fully black.
Fixes
- Fixed turrets being considered [Not Connected] when placed on the central seam of a compartment split down the middle (like a pike-nose).
- Ensured no designer processes are running outside of the designer. Was resulting in the ability to move track wheels in photomode.
- The track belt now disappears correctly when there are no roadwheels in the track.
- You can no longer exit the designer without any roadwheels.
- Power preview in the engine designer now takes the torque curve into account.
- Cruise control now resets when returning to the designer.
- Fixed custom battle team setup save & load GUI not automatically disappearing when leaving the custom battle screen.
- Roadwheel spacing slider no longer displayed with interleaved wheels, as it didn't do anything.
- Fixed cannon balancing tip being partially cutoff.
File-editing notes:
Numbers are no longer clamped when loaded from a blueprint. This makes things simpler on my end and lets you see file-edited figures in-game.
- Hamish
