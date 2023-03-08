 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 8 March 2023

V0.1252 - Hill starts

Last edited by Wendy

Hi all,

Here's a few more refinements to the powertrain updates. Did a big stabilization pass in this one too.

Additions

  • The driver will now attempt a hill start on inclinations greater than 5 degrees. This should let you get going again after braking to a halt on a slope.
    The RPM the driver will go to before entering 1st gear will increase up to the upshift RPM as the inclination increases.
  • Added undo-redo support for the engine and transmission designers. This also works when loading individual engine/transmission blueprints.
  • Undo/redo now logs which action was undone/redone.

Changes

  • Increased engine torque at lower RPMs.
  • Adjusted wheel collisions to be closer to the centre of all wheels on an axle, instead of at the suspension connection point.
  • Renamed engine design RPM property from 'Max RPM' to 'Safe limit'.
  • Reimplemented engine RPM limiter design, should be less janky now.
  • Made the Unity logo splash screen background fully black.

Fixes

  • Fixed turrets being considered [Not Connected] when placed on the central seam of a compartment split down the middle (like a pike-nose).
  • Ensured no designer processes are running outside of the designer. Was resulting in the ability to move track wheels in photomode.
  • The track belt now disappears correctly when there are no roadwheels in the track.
  • You can no longer exit the designer without any roadwheels.
  • Power preview in the engine designer now takes the torque curve into account.
  • Cruise control now resets when returning to the designer.
  • Fixed custom battle team setup save & load GUI not automatically disappearing when leaving the custom battle screen.
  • Roadwheel spacing slider no longer displayed with interleaved wheels, as it didn't do anything.
  • Fixed cannon balancing tip being partially cutoff.

File-editing notes:
Numbers are no longer clamped when loaded from a blueprint. This makes things simpler on my end and lets you see file-edited figures in-game.

  • Hamish

