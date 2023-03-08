V0.1252 - Hill starts

Share · View all patches · Build 10720546 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Here's a few more refinements to the powertrain updates. Did a big stabilization pass in this one too.

Additions

The driver will now attempt a hill start on inclinations greater than 5 degrees. This should let you get going again after braking to a halt on a slope.

The RPM the driver will go to before entering 1st gear will increase up to the upshift RPM as the inclination increases.

Added undo-redo support for the engine and transmission designers. This also works when loading individual engine/transmission blueprints.

Undo/redo now logs which action was undone/redone.

Changes

Increased engine torque at lower RPMs.

Adjusted wheel collisions to be closer to the centre of all wheels on an axle, instead of at the suspension connection point.

Renamed engine design RPM property from 'Max RPM' to 'Safe limit'.

Reimplemented engine RPM limiter design, should be less janky now.

Made the Unity logo splash screen background fully black.

Fixes

Fixed turrets being considered [Not Connected] when placed on the central seam of a compartment split down the middle (like a pike-nose).

Ensured no designer processes are running outside of the designer. Was resulting in the ability to move track wheels in photomode.

The track belt now disappears correctly when there are no roadwheels in the track.

You can no longer exit the designer without any roadwheels.

Power preview in the engine designer now takes the torque curve into account.

Cruise control now resets when returning to the designer.

Fixed custom battle team setup save & load GUI not automatically disappearing when leaving the custom battle screen.

Roadwheel spacing slider no longer displayed with interleaved wheels, as it didn't do anything.

Fixed cannon balancing tip being partially cutoff.

File-editing notes:

Numbers are no longer clamped when loaded from a blueprint. This makes things simpler on my end and lets you see file-edited figures in-game.