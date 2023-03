Hello players! ๐Ÿ‘‹

In this update, I have added a new menu where you can now create a new game or continue a game that you started previously. This feature allows you to start a new game and test the game's balancing.

Please note that I am still working hard on balancing the game, so your feedback is always appreciated. I hope you enjoy this new update and have fun playing Road Defense: Outsiders.

Thank you for your continued support ๐Ÿ˜Š๐ŸŽฎ