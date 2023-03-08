Patch 0.8.2.1 - One fix and one adjustment

The fix:
- Workers would get exhausted, take a break and then immediately start working again. This is no longer the case.
The adjustment:
- I changed my mind on always having the first event of a new settlement being a lone visitor - it seemed unrealistic and a little too predictable. Instead it is just a very high probability that one of the first events will be a lone visitor. (The other balances should still make early game more balanced and greatly reduce the risk of Death-by-RNG)
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update