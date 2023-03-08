 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Realms update for 8 March 2023

Patch 0.8.2.1 - One fix and one adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 10720458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fix:

  • Workers would get exhausted, take a break and then immediately start working again. This is no longer the case.
    The adjustment:
  • I changed my mind on always having the first event of a new settlement being a lone visitor - it seemed unrealistic and a little too predictable. Instead it is just a very high probability that one of the first events will be a lone visitor. (The other balances should still make early game more balanced and greatly reduce the risk of Death-by-RNG)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link