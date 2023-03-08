- Fix for history showing 99/99
- Fix for showing "min 25" instead of "min 35"
Thanks Jack#2873 for sending us your save game and reporting the above issues.
- Also, fixed crash that occurred when going on to tactics screen sometimes.
Rugby Union Team Manager 4 update for 8 March 2023
Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
