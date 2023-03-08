 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes March 23

Build 10720237

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added a chest box that unlocks the last Bobot upgrade in.. well, I’ll let you find it yourself :).
  • Added sounds to the wooden “valve” that’s responsible for opening gates.
  • Added fire mechanics.
  • Added more color variants for rails.
  • Added missing thumbnails for levels 2-5 and 2-6.
  • Added missing background music for levels 2-3, 2-4, 2-5 and 2-6.
Changes
  • Changes to the base of the wooden “valves”, it shouldn't be in-your-way too much now.
  • The mass of (any) ball debris now reflects the actual ball mass.
  • Removed the necessity of using curvature offset scripts in (some) VFX’s. Thus reducing the load on the CPU a bit.
Fixes
  • Fixed wrong impact sound for 2 rails in level 1-2.
  • Fixed random missing UI elements when requesting them.
  • Fixed ball detectors malfunction sometimes after level start.

