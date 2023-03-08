 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 8 March 2023

Infinimine Ver.68

Infinimine Ver.68

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Growth Prestige
-This prestige let's you increase your growth percent without increasing your Prestige required Tier
-Gives bonus Growth based on current progress tier and Farm tier
-This Prestige resets the same stats as a normal prestige
-This prestige shows up when your > 50% of the way to a normal prestige
-Fixed a Disconnect bug that could occur when loot was being looted while an instance was shutting down

