Infinimine Ver.68

-Added Growth Prestige

-This prestige let's you increase your growth percent without increasing your Prestige required Tier

-Gives bonus Growth based on current progress tier and Farm tier

-This Prestige resets the same stats as a normal prestige

-This prestige shows up when your > 50% of the way to a normal prestige

-Fixed a Disconnect bug that could occur when loot was being looted while an instance was shutting down