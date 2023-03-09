Update 1.04

ːcutedragonː ːcutedragonː ːcutedragonː

Just a short message to announce the release of a new update for Spellcaster University. On the program, various optimizations and bug fixes, some visual improvements (especially for clouds), some comfort improvements (possibility to save your coats of arms/houses, summary panel of your school's teachers), and finally possibility for a fee to fire your teachers to get a new draw.

ːfatpegasusː ːfatpegasusː ːfatpegasusː

It has now been roughly 1 year and 9 months since we came out of early access, and about 3 and a half years since Spellcaster University existed with its first appearance on Steam. That's... a long time. So, it's time for us to move on. We'll be announcing good news about the future of Spellcaster University soon, which we hope you'll enjoy. We'll tell you more soon!

ːcouncillorː ːcouncillorː ːcouncillorː



The teachers panel, with the possibility to fire them



Coat of arms save options