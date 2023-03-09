 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellcaster University update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10720136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːcutedragonː ːcutedragonː ːcutedragonː

Just a short message to announce the release of a new update for Spellcaster University. On the program, various optimizations and bug fixes, some visual improvements (especially for clouds), some comfort improvements (possibility to save your coats of arms/houses, summary panel of your school's teachers), and finally possibility for a fee to fire your teachers to get a new draw.

ːfatpegasusː ːfatpegasusː ːfatpegasusː

It has now been roughly 1 year and 9 months since we came out of early access, and about 3 and a half years since Spellcaster University existed with its first appearance on Steam. That's... a long time. So, it's time for us to move on. We'll be announcing good news about the future of Spellcaster University soon, which we hope you'll enjoy. We'll tell you more soon!

ːcouncillorː ːcouncillorː ːcouncillorː


The teachers panel, with the possibility to fire them


Coat of arms save options

Changed files in this update

Spellcaster University Content Depot 895621
  • Loading history…
Spellcaster University Mac Depot 895623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link