Update v0.9.0.34 (Cabbage)

First of all, with this update we want to give you all a big THANK YOU, for the great reception that the game has had among you. We are very grateful for your passion and we are reading all your feedback carefully to prioritize what’s important and keep implementing it in future updates.

We encourage you to keep sending us feedback and suggestions through the Steam Forums and our official Discord. If you are enjoying the game, please, consider leaving a positive review, as this is really important for the project and to keep OMC growing with your contributions and awesome ideas.

Changelog

Leveling:

· Price adjustment on decorative items.

· Increased mission rewards.

· Increased daily income per territory.

· Increased the food storage capacity in the Canteen.

· Reduction in power consumption of Private Houses.

· Revised the power consumption ratio of energy batteries.

Bug fixes:

· Limited fps during loading screens to avoid issues with graphic cards.

· Improved memory consumption to avoid crashes in PCs with 8 GB Ram.

· Thanks to reports of community members like “Teclilla”, “Dani R”, “Jo”, “andy92980”, “Ðallisan”, among others, we’ve been able to fix some problems in a few missions.

· Fixed a bug where the game made some soldiers invisible when returning from a mission if the soldiers were sent again for a second time without giving enough time for the previous helicopter to return.

· Fixed the problem that caused the mission character select window to appear blank at the end of a mission and prevented users from continuing the game normally.

· Fixed a problem in which some machines crashed on loading when using the full screen mode.

· Thanks to the report of “Robiano#2668” we have solved a bug where you could exceed the number of monitored soldiers when transferring them to another camp.

· Fixed a bug with the anti-drone batteries which were spinning incorrectly when there was no power.

· Fixed the serving food animation in the canteen for male characters.

Pro tip - #1

You can connect several generators by wires and electric poles and this will make them share the load. It’s a good idea to create an area in the camp with several generators connected to each other, and bring power to the rest of the camp from there. You can even create separate grids to avoid chain reactions.

“A One Military Camp story” - #1

Some would say the army is like a family. Those men and women at your side are your brothers and sisters. They will endure the same hardships, they’ll understand your every need and risk their lives to save you, just as you would do for each and every one of them. For us, our “father” was Drill Sergeant Campbell.

He was a tough father. I remember the first day I saw him like it was yesterday; his small, judgemental eyes, sizing up the new recruits, calculating how many of them would still be in camp after training. He wouldn’t tell us why we were getting our hair cut, why it was so important to keep our boots clean, or maintain a well pressed uniform. It was just a matter of discipline, you obey your father because he knows what's best for you. That day, standing in line in the sun, I thought he was nothing more than an old, arrogant, failed war hero. But I was so wrong.

I’m Sergeant Hawkins, of One Military Camp. Let me tell you my story.

I've heard many stories about Drill Sergeants calling their recruits “funny” names. But the truth is, Campbell respected us. At least he called us by our last name, and he never had to ask twice. He stood in front of me, and calmly, in a firm but low voice asked, “Why are you here Hawkins?”

I came here to become a soldier.

Come on Hawkins, why would anyone want to be a soldier? -he turned and began to look at the other recruits.

To defend our country?

You are very wrong Hawkins. You are here to defend the people you love, even if they are far away. People, Hawkins, not a few feet of dirt. You train so you never have to use what you learn here. So that the bad people out there don’t come and piss Hawkins off. Keep that in mind as you run. And now, give me ten laps around camp.

That first night I was so tired I couldn't sleep. But I was doing it for the people I loved, my other family, back home.

Story #1 - by David Martinez