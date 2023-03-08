Sister Madeline has left new letters scattered throughout the school, revealing previously unknown secrets of the Keplerians universe lore. 🔨 Dive into the game and explore every corner of the school to uncover these hidden letters. ✉
Evil Nun: The Broken Mask update for 8 March 2023
Discover the new LETTERS from Sister Madeline!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update