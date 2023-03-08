 Skip to content

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask update for 8 March 2023

Discover the new LETTERS from Sister Madeline!

Share · View all patches · Build 10719990

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sister Madeline has left new letters scattered throughout the school, revealing previously unknown secrets of the Keplerians universe lore. 🔨 Dive into the game and explore every corner of the school to uncover these hidden letters. ✉

