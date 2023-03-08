- Inherit the function of unlocking "offline revenue" and "automatic battle" in advance
After ascend and purchase "Book of Ascending", 0 magic coin unlocks the "offline income" and "automatic battle" functions
- Optimize novice guidance tasks
Adjust the task "Improve the quality of coal" to the task "check coal quality"
- Optimize the gold coin output speed after ascending
Adjust the upgrade of "a bowl of rice" after ascending from "Mines are 1% more efficient." to "Mines are twice as efficient."
- Optimize the progress of monsters' attacking
It is convenient for players to understand the progress of Mimics' attacking.
Every six waves of monsters' attacking will launch Mimics attack, which will bring huge profits.
5.Optimize bug: Clicking the gold icon can't attack the monster
I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 8 March 2023
I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.1 is live！
Patchnotes via Steam Community
