I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 8 March 2023

I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.1 is live！

I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.1 · Build 10719908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Inherit the function of unlocking "offline revenue" and "automatic battle" in advance
    After ascend and purchase "Book of Ascending", 0 magic coin unlocks the "offline income" and "automatic battle" functions
  2. Optimize novice guidance tasks
    Adjust the task "Improve the quality of coal" to the task "check coal quality"
  3. Optimize the gold coin output speed after ascending
    Adjust the upgrade of "a bowl of rice" after ascending from "Mines are 1% more efficient." to "Mines are twice as efficient."
  4. Optimize the progress of monsters' attacking
    It is convenient for players to understand the progress of Mimics' attacking.
    Every six waves of monsters' attacking will launch Mimics attack, which will bring huge profits.
    5.Optimize bug: Clicking the gold icon can't attack the monster

