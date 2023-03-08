Level Editor Update is Live!

The first major update for Kandria is now live on all platforms! It includes the level editor, a modding system, some new sample levels, and bugfixes!

Level Editor

The level editor received a big overhaul and is now a lot more accessible. There's also official documentation now to help get you started and explain all the tools and shortcuts available. If you want to dig in, just update your game and navigate to Mod Manager > Create Mod, which should place you directly into the editor in a new world of your own!

Sharing Mods

You can play levels made by others and download them directly from within the game. To browse existing levels, simply go to Mod Manager > Discover. From there you can select and install mods. Once installed, you can play their world under the Worlds tab.

We've provided a number of sample levels for you to play and edit. Open them up and see how they work, maybe you'll get inspired to make your own!

Join in on our Discord community event! We'll raffle out 20 Steam keys for Kandria to anyone that uploads a new level. You can freely give the key out to a friend so they can play the level you made!

Changelog

Here's the detailed changelog for this version:

Fix issues with multiple worlds corrupting save files

Reported by Dieting Hippo Fix issue with animation editor crashing the game

Reported by Jeremiah Fieldhaven Fix issue with history dialog crashing the game

Reported by Dieting Hippo Fix issue with placing lava in an empty world crashing the game

Reported by Hempuli Fix issue with floating doors crashing the game on navmesh construction

Reported by Hempuli Fix issue with world field edits leading to a crash on editor exit

Reported by Hempuli Fix issue with text alignment on mixed fonts like Nicokaku

Reported by Pir Add double-click tile selection

Reported by Hempuli Make Ctrl+Z work, not just Z

Reported by Dieting Hippo Select entities on mouse down rather than up

Reported by Hempuli Fix rectangle tool being off by one at edges

Reported by Hempuli Fix roaming NPCs hard-setting their velocity, preventing bounce and other velocity based mechanics

Reported by Hempuli Hide the bsize field from edits as its duplicity with size is confusing

Reported by Hempuli Don't overwrite the keymap.lisp if the shipped one is never, merge them instead.

Reported by Hempuli Fix multi-tile picking being screwed when not selecting tiles from bottom left to top right

Reported by Hempuli, Dieting Hippo Fix moving platforms moving faster when climbing them

Fix default mod preview image size

Reported by Jeremiah Fieldhaven Fix various minor usability issues

Reported by Jeremiah Fieldhaven Fix issue related to spawning of child entities in new worlds

Reported by Tim White Fix input field for spawner types

Reported by Dieting Hippo Fix mod dependency management

Reported by Jeremiah Fieldhaven Fix issues with the history dialog

Reported by Dieting Hippo Fix issues with the animation editor

Reported by Jeremiah Fieldhaven Fix issue related to empty GI

Reported by Goldberg

There's a bunch more changes that were done internally. If you would like to see that kind of detail, you can check the source code repository.