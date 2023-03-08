 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

江湖幸存者 update for 8 March 2023

0.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10719889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add Desert map, two steam achievements are added
  2. Add Finger Thunder / Hao Tian Sword new skills, two steam achievements are added
  3. Add WuDang Synergy, one steam achievement is added
  4. Multiplayer passive skill now give more values for higher level
  5. Show effect for blocked talent, remove under iteration hint for talent / synergy / infinite mode
  6. In game ESC now can trigger (X) and (Y) skills upgrade hint
  7. Fix Throwing money stat bug
  8. Increase the character limit of chat box

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link