0.9 Update

Add Desert map, two steam achievements are added Add Finger Thunder / Hao Tian Sword new skills, two steam achievements are added Add WuDang Synergy , one steam achievement is added Multiplayer passive skill now give more values for higher level Show effect for blocked talent, remove under iteration hint for talent / synergy / infinite mode In game ESC now can trigger (X) and (Y) skills upgrade hint Fix Throwing money stat bug Increase the character limit of chat box

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here