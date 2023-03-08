0.9 Update

- Add Desert map, two steam achievements are added
- Add
Finger Thunder/
Hao Tian Swordnew skills, two steam achievements are added
- Add
WuDang Synergy, one steam achievement is added
- Multiplayer passive skill now give more values for higher level
- Show effect for blocked talent, remove under iteration hint for talent / synergy / infinite mode
- In game ESC now can trigger (X) and (Y) skills upgrade hint
- Fix
Throwing moneystat bug
- Increase the character limit of chat box
For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here
