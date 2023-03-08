Patch Notes

We’re coming in hot with a patch to improve the Closed Beta experience. Here’s what we have for you right now:

We fixed a bug where bullet hits wouldn’t register for some clients.

We fixed a bug that caused third-person characters to get stuck in frozen animation states.

We fixed a client crash that sometimes occurred when downloading avatar images.

We improved the level of detail for high-quality graphics settings.

We will continue to update you frequently throughout the Beta period on known issues and upcoming fixes. Thanks so much for playing THE FINALS and helping us make this the best game possible.

Stay tuned; we have more in the pipeline for you!

Embark