Update v0.3.2b: New Cards & Balance Changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update brings 27 new cards: 5 epic, 11 rare and 11 common, and a small round of balance changes.

New Cards













































































































Balance Changes

Passives

Exploit Will: Get Stopper has been removed from the game. All players that used to have this passive received the Speed, Skill or Strength version of the passive instead.

Passive Foul: Get +10 DEFENSE, +5% BLOCK & +5% STEAL permanently decreased to Foul: Get +5 DEFENSE, +3% BLOCK & +3% STEAL permanently.

Affects players: Jarem Jacksun Jr, Onyeca Okongwoo, JaVeil MacGee, Daivid Nwaba, Dejonte Murrei, Miles Tourner.

This passive was providing too much value relative to the player's base stats. For example, the maximum a player can get by default for steal and block is 15. At max charges you would get 25 for each, on top of the default value. The nerf brings it down in line and tones down some of the over performing defense players like Jarem Jacksun Jr.

Skills

Feed the Cutter

Pass and give +25 TURN METER if target is SPEED changed to Pass and give +25 TURN METER if target is WILL

Affects the following players: Elfred Paiton, Emanuel Quigley, Trey Jonez, Jaylen Jonson, Justinian Hodiday, Monty Morriz, Kendrik Nomm, Jabri Valker, Michael Moulder.

Turn meter boost abilities based on player type will no longer encourage mono tybe deck building moving forward.

Players

Dariuz Garlanb

Cohesive Play changed from Give +2 BONUS SHOTS to all STRENGTH teammates and +2 BONUS PASSES to all SPEED teammates to Give +2 BONUS SHOTS to all STRENGTH teammates and +2 BONUS PASSES to all [b]SKILL teammates[/b].

Boggdan Boggdanovic

Salary decreased from 16 to 14.

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Russel Westbruk

Salary decreased from 18 to 16.

Viktor Oladeepu

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Averey Bradly

Salary decreased from 3 to 2.

Bruss Brawn

Replaced Exploit Strength: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Calebb Martyn

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

DeAndrre Benbry

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Deron Right

Salary increased from 10 to 12.

Elfred Paiton

Salary decreased from 9 to 7.

Jeorge Heell

Replaced second skill with Trash Talk.

Replaced third skill with Full Contact Drive.

Greyson Alen

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Pat Conaughton

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Brruno Fernondo

Salary decreased from 3 to 2.

Damyon Li

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Jaylen Smit

Salary decreased from 4 to 3.

Jevonn Cartter

Replaced third skill with Formation: 3-2 Zone.

Camm Thomass

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Nik Richardz

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Seckou Doumbouyah

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Shariffe Cuper

Salary reduced from 3 to 2.

Nicholas Batoom

Salary increased from 12 to 13.

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Dumcan Robison

Salary decreased from 8 to 6.

Deandrre Aytton

Salary decreased from 28 to 27.

Jamez Wizeman

Salary decreased from 6 to 5.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

KJ Martn

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Jaylen Grinn

Salary decreased from 19 to 16.

Offense decreased from 60 to 47.

Playmaking increased from 61 to 70.

Timothee Luwauu

Player type changed from Speed to Skill. Type passive adjusted accordingly.

Steth Curi

Salary decreased from 13 to 10.

Emond Summer

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Marco Williamz

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Ketavius Calmwell-Pape

Salary decreased from 16 to 15.

Paiton Watsun

Replaced second skill with Fast Cover.

Replaced third skill with Pinpoint Pass.

Mau Hartless

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Duait Howart

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Grand Rilter

Defense increased from 24 to 30.

Steal increased from 0 to 6.

Replaced second skill with Setplay: Delay Chicago.

Brawno Cubloco

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Dwayne Wajhington

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Tare Easton

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Mack MacClong

Replaced third skill with Expert Setplay.

TayTay Washintun

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Boby Marianovic

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Normand Pavell

Salary increased from 14 to 15.

Roberto Convicton

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Jazon Preeston

Salary decreased from 4 to 3.

Math Rhyan

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Tray Braun

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Tomas Bryand

Reduced shot count of Expert Postup from 5 to 4.

Omar Yurseven

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Joey Igles

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Replaced third skill with Formation: Full Court Press.

Jonaz Valaciunas

Reduced shot count of Pick & Pop from 5 to 4.

Landry Nancze Jr

Salary increased from 11 to 13.

Nadji Mareshall

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Dayson Danielz

Replaced third skill with Schemed Pass.

Torry Greg

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Jaylen Brawnson

Reduced shot count of Mastered Midrange Shots from 5 to 4.

Milez MacBribe

Salary decreased from 3 to 2.

Evon Modley

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Kevon Lowe

Salary decreased from 9 to 8.

Dan Wave

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Mamai Diakita

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

The following players can be disenchanted for full cost:

Dejonte Murrei

Dariuz Garlanb

Nicholas Batoom

Onyeca Okongwoo

Jaylen Grinn

Normand Pavell

Jonaz Valaciunas

Landry Nancze Jr

Jaylen Brawnson

Jarem Jacksun Jr

Miles Tourner

Deron Right

Jeorge Heell

Greyson Alen

Kendrik Nomm

Pat Conaughton

KJ Martn

Tomas Bryand

Nadji Mareshall

Justinian Hodiday

Emanuel Quigley

JaVeil MacGee

Trey Jonez

Monty Morriz

Jevonn Cartter

Jaylen Jonson

Nik Richardz

Daivid Nwaba

Dwayne Wajhington

Math Rhyan

Mamai Diakita

Jabri Valker

Other Changes & Fixes

Updated team colors for transferred player.

Restored default court visuals.

Fixed and issue that caused Trait: Get Resilient while DOMINATED would not trigger.

would not trigger. Fixed an issue where Trait: Get Focused while DOMINATED would also trigger when opponent was dominated.

Thank you and good luck!