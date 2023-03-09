Update v0.3.2b: New Cards & Balance Changes

This update brings 27 new cards: 5 epic, 11 rare and 11 common, and a small round of balance changes.
New Cards
Balance Changes
Passives
Exploit Will: Get Stopper has been removed from the game. All players that used to have this passive received the Speed, Skill or Strength version of the passive instead.
Passive Foul: Get +10 DEFENSE, +5% BLOCK & +5% STEAL permanently decreased to Foul: Get +5 DEFENSE, +3% BLOCK & +3% STEAL permanently.
Affects players: Jarem Jacksun Jr, Onyeca Okongwoo, JaVeil MacGee, Daivid Nwaba, Dejonte Murrei, Miles Tourner.
This passive was providing too much value relative to the player's base stats. For example, the maximum a player can get by default for steal and block is 15. At max charges you would get 25 for each, on top of the default value. The nerf brings it down in line and tones down some of the over performing defense players like Jarem Jacksun Jr.
Skills
Feed the Cutter
Pass and give +25 TURN METER if target is SPEED changed to Pass and give +25 TURN METER if target is WILL
Affects the following players: Elfred Paiton, Emanuel Quigley, Trey Jonez, Jaylen Jonson, Justinian Hodiday, Monty Morriz, Kendrik Nomm, Jabri Valker, Michael Moulder.
Turn meter boost abilities based on player type will no longer encourage mono tybe deck building moving forward.
Players
Dariuz Garlanb
Cohesive Play changed from Give +2 BONUS SHOTS to all STRENGTH teammates and +2 BONUS PASSES to all SPEED teammates to Give +2 BONUS SHOTS to all STRENGTH teammates and +2 BONUS PASSES to all [b]SKILL teammates[/b].
Boggdan Boggdanovic
Salary decreased from 16 to 14.
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Russel Westbruk
Salary decreased from 18 to 16.
Viktor Oladeepu
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Averey Bradly
Salary decreased from 3 to 2.
Bruss Brawn
Replaced Exploit Strength: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Calebb Martyn
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
DeAndrre Benbry
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Deron Right
Salary increased from 10 to 12.
Elfred Paiton
Salary decreased from 9 to 7.
Jeorge Heell
Replaced second skill with Trash Talk.
Replaced third skill with Full Contact Drive.
Greyson Alen
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Pat Conaughton
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Brruno Fernondo
Salary decreased from 3 to 2.
Damyon Li
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Jaylen Smit
Salary decreased from 4 to 3.
Jevonn Cartter
Replaced third skill with Formation: 3-2 Zone.
Camm Thomass
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Nik Richardz
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Seckou Doumbouyah
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Shariffe Cuper
Salary reduced from 3 to 2.
Nicholas Batoom
Salary increased from 12 to 13.
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Dumcan Robison
Salary decreased from 8 to 6.
Deandrre Aytton
Salary decreased from 28 to 27.
Jamez Wizeman
Salary decreased from 6 to 5.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
KJ Martn
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Jaylen Grinn
Salary decreased from 19 to 16.
Offense decreased from 60 to 47.
Playmaking increased from 61 to 70.
Timothee Luwauu
Player type changed from Speed to Skill. Type passive adjusted accordingly.
Steth Curi
Salary decreased from 13 to 10.
Emond Summer
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Marco Williamz
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Ketavius Calmwell-Pape
Salary decreased from 16 to 15.
Paiton Watsun
Replaced second skill with Fast Cover.
Replaced third skill with Pinpoint Pass.
Mau Hartless
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Duait Howart
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Grand Rilter
Defense increased from 24 to 30.
Steal increased from 0 to 6.
Replaced second skill with Setplay: Delay Chicago.
Brawno Cubloco
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Dwayne Wajhington
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Tare Easton
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Mack MacClong
Replaced third skill with Expert Setplay.
TayTay Washintun
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Boby Marianovic
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Normand Pavell
Salary increased from 14 to 15.
Roberto Convicton
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Jazon Preeston
Salary decreased from 4 to 3.
Math Rhyan
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Tray Braun
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Tomas Bryand
Reduced shot count of Expert Postup from 5 to 4.
Omar Yurseven
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Joey Igles
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Replaced third skill with Formation: Full Court Press.
Jonaz Valaciunas
Reduced shot count of Pick & Pop from 5 to 4.
Landry Nancze Jr
Salary increased from 11 to 13.
Nadji Mareshall
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Dayson Danielz
Replaced third skill with Schemed Pass.
Torry Greg
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Jaylen Brawnson
Reduced shot count of Mastered Midrange Shots from 5 to 4.
Milez MacBribe
Salary decreased from 3 to 2.
Evon Modley
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Kevon Lowe
Salary decreased from 9 to 8.
Dan Wave
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Mamai Diakita
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Replaced Exploit Will: Get Stopper with Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
The following players can be disenchanted for full cost:
- Dejonte Murrei
- Dariuz Garlanb
- Nicholas Batoom
- Onyeca Okongwoo
- Jaylen Grinn
- Normand Pavell
- Jonaz Valaciunas
- Landry Nancze Jr
- Jaylen Brawnson
- Jarem Jacksun Jr
- Miles Tourner
- Deron Right
- Jeorge Heell
- Greyson Alen
- Kendrik Nomm
- Pat Conaughton
- KJ Martn
- Tomas Bryand
- Nadji Mareshall
- Justinian Hodiday
- Emanuel Quigley
- JaVeil MacGee
- Trey Jonez
- Monty Morriz
- Jevonn Cartter
- Jaylen Jonson
- Nik Richardz
- Daivid Nwaba
- Dwayne Wajhington
- Math Rhyan
- Mamai Diakita
- Jabri Valker
Other Changes & Fixes
- Updated team colors for transferred player.
- Restored default court visuals.
- Fixed and issue that caused Trait: Get Resilient while DOMINATED would not trigger.
- Fixed an issue where Trait: Get Focused while DOMINATED would also trigger when opponent was dominated.
Thank you and good luck!
Changed depots in beta branch