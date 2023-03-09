03/08 (Wed) Update Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10719820 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from the <Summoners War: Chronicles> team!

We would like to inform you about the 03/08 (Wed) update.

Check out the Update Note on the Official Forum:

https://community.summonerswar.com/chronicles/eng-us/board/16/24175

Thank you.