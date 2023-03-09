03/08 (Wed) Update Note

Greetings from the <Summoners War: Chronicles> team!
We would like to inform you about the 03/08 (Wed) update.
Check out the Update Note on the Official Forum:
https://community.summonerswar.com/chronicles/eng-us/board/16/24175
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings from the <Summoners War: Chronicles> team!
We would like to inform you about the 03/08 (Wed) update.
Check out the Update Note on the Official Forum:
https://community.summonerswar.com/chronicles/eng-us/board/16/24175
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update