Mythargia update for 8 March 2023

Mythargia Update - Version: 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10719717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: You can now undo/unsave already saved article
  • Changes: Added score text in credibility meter
  • Changes: Color tweaks to article meter graphics
  • Bug Fixes: If enemy spawn event started after player dialogue/teleport event, enemies would not freeze
  • Bug fixes: Player was unable to escape the island with full credibility meter

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022471
Depot 2022472
