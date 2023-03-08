Mythargia Update - Version: 1.1.2

- New: You can now undo/unsave already saved article
- Changes: Added score text in credibility meter
- Changes: Color tweaks to article meter graphics
- Bug Fixes: If enemy spawn event started after player dialogue/teleport event, enemies would not freeze
- Bug fixes: Player was unable to escape the island with full credibility meter
