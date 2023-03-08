LIV 2.12.1

Maintenance update
Bugfixes:
- The First Person Stabilizer can now capture ViveCraft without crashing either the game or LIV. This applies to both the standalone mod from the installer and the mod loaded via fabric or forge. Now you can show off your redstone contraptions without the shaky cam!
- We fixed a bug where the First Person Stabilizer will only display a black window when capturing OpenGL application using versions older than 4.3
- Discord Audio streaming would totally cut the sound of a few games like Pistol Whip. We have a tentative fix for it.
- Woops ... We might have let a certificate expire, and LIV Connect would not ... Well, Connect with the app from your Quest. We fixed that in this release.
We've also done a few updates behind the scenes:
- Removal of a dependency issue between the SteamVR driver and the LIV bridge. LIV updates via steam may go smoother even if SteamVR is running.
- We've fixed some issues with us not correctly detecting that you need to install our SteamVR driver.
- We've done some fixes related to some internal parts of the LIV app that should help us detect if we have a mismatch of versions with some games that integrate the LIV SDK.
