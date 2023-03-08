Ver. 1.03 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10719484 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The game was updated to the 1.03 version, you can find the changes of this version below:

Ver. 1.03

Adjustments

Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions.

Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated.

Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments.

Fixed a problem in which the wrong graphics card was selected to run the game in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.

Fixed some other minor bugs.

Demo Ver. 2.03

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost after exiting and then restarting the game.

Thank you for your patience and continuous support.