Welcome to the Ash of Gods: The Way Prologue!

Hello friends!

Thank you so much for coming to check out the Ash of Gods: The Way Prologue! If you’ve been eying up the game, this is a good way to give it a go and see if you like it. Hopefully it’ll make the wait for the full release of Ash of Gods: The Way on April 27th fly by!

What to expect from the Prologue

Experience the opening chapters of the story of Finn and his preparations for his journey to Frisia, fully voice-acted !

! Play through the tutorial and the Qualifying Round of the first tournament

Fight in unique card-based battles that require you to think two steps ahead at all times

Face off against your foe with a unique set of rules for every single battle – you’ll have to switch up your game plan regularly to come out victorious

Three different difficulty levels, from Story Mode for those who are mostly interested in the story to Hard Mode for those in need of a challenge.

Try two different decks, or combine them: Berkanans and Bandits

Customize your build to your needs and adapt it to the battle at hand

Challenge yourself to use new builds and new cards

Meet the optional victory conditions for extra rewards!

There’s a lot to do here already, so take your time to explore and have fun playing!

The text of Ash of Gods: The Way has been localized for German, Russian, French, Spanish and both traditional and simplified Chinese. Ukrainian localization will be available in the full release of the game.

The Ash of Gods: The Way Prologue will be available for a limited time only

Got bugs?

There are currently no known issues in the Prologue, but they could be hiding around any corner. If you come across anything that doesn’t seem right, be sure to make a discussion thread!

We’d like to thank all of you who are interested in Ash of Gods: The Way, whether you just got here or have been following us since Redemption. You’re amazing!

Join us on the Ash of Gods Discord server to discuss the Prologue and talk about the upcoming game release! We’ll be hanging around there, so feel free to say hi!