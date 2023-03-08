 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 8 March 2023

2nd Gunning Hotfix 1.50c - Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woke up for some water...found a bug.

  • Achievements should be active now! Seems I left a debug command on the left them locked. Will check back in the morning. The proper morning.

