V 0.9.8 - Improved Tooltips, desyncing issues fixed and more. Almost launch day!

Hey gladiators, with roughly a day or so until launch, I've been absolutely swamped with things to do both on the promotional side, so I only got a few short hours in to work on the game itself - but I've done some fixes and (hopefully) some improvements.

The patches will of course continue post-launch for a short while of course, I want to see this game be the best version it can be. ( within reason, I can't spend forever on it and the road calls me on to new adventures soon !)

Here are the patch notes for today, expect some more fixes tomorrow!

V 0.9.8.C (Mar 08 2023)

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Improved tooltips in battle to show if a skill can do critical hits, cause knockback. These will be further improved in future patches.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Taunt,burp, fartacus, gaseous wind's damage now scales with charisma

• Altered Reality skill now has a chance to proc only if you use an elemental spell

• Reduced essence costs for all talents in the Warfare and Survival trees

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where the Trickster taunt talent did not proc properly

• Fixed a bug where Armour Expert took effect against health and not just armour

• Reduced knockback power by 30% across the board and increased the defence stat's resistance against it b 50%

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Fix for desyncing issues involving some armour-based skills like Sunder Armour and Warrior Strike

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Potential fix for weapon unequipping while dual wielding - I'll monitor this if it regresses anything!

• Removed Quit to Title from Settings Panel in multiplayer battles

• Fixed a glitch with the Armour Bar sometimes throwing silent errors

• Added Chinese character font to game logo when using Chinese language