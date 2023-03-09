Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.0

The new version is here!
⚙️ Features
- Teutonic fighting pod launchers are now available, this serves as a starting platform for other parasite fighters to come
- The commander can now bring 2 escort ships along with the fleet, the logistics behind maintaining the fleet is still a work in progress
- Added a new officer behavior AI, enemies should be able to avoid most threats if the ship's performance allowed
- Change default rendering pipeline to forward rendering and added rendering pipeline and anti-aliasing preference to the setting menu, this is ongoing work that will lead to many optimizations and graphical config options
:QuestAccepted: Content
- Chapter 6 (Rescuing the Teutonic Engineer) is now available
- Added 2 types of the Teutonic Fighting Pods
- Added visuals for various settlements
🛠️ Improvements
- Re-rendered and reconstructed visual of Everspring Island, this will serve as a standard for the rest of the islands as it now supports actual terrain generation features
- Added variations to supply stores on Aberdonia ports
- Change a loot drop list for a certain officers quest
- Apply lighting optimization to Arran Town, Arran Watchtower, Sunstrip Town, Fair Island Mines, Dawn Isles Watchtower, Dawn Isles Town, Everspring Mines, Everspring Fort, Everspring Field, Everspring Lumbermill
- Revert the day/night timescale to a realistic scale, this should make travel time and speed believable
- Remove cruising cancellation upon encountering rock debris and neutral fleets
🐞 Bug fixes
- Fixed travel destination set to 0,0 upon reloading the game
- Fixed ships assignment button being shown on the flagship
- Fixed officers' quests guide locations, icons, and banners inconsistency
- Fixed a certain chapter 5 enemy spawn conditions being misplaced
- Fixed ships color resetting every time a player changes the ship's color
- Fixed weapons not locking onto the target within the firing arc
- Fixed officers' talent effect color to reflect positive and negative values correctly
- Fixed the Manamagnatic Cannon no longer targets projectiles
- Fixed having a navigator onboard causes the game to crash and causes unpredictable ships behavior
- Fixed camera locking issue when back from Test Loadout to the Port
- Fix flagship can't move after removing all escort ships
- Fix escort ship sailing animation not working
- Fix tutorial combat started with no light source
- Implement slow-down Escort when in front of flagship
- Fixed various typos as usual...
