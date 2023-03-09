 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 9 March 2023

Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10719163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is here!

⚙️ Features

  • Teutonic fighting pod launchers are now available, this serves as a starting platform for other parasite fighters to come
  • The commander can now bring 2 escort ships along with the fleet, the logistics behind maintaining the fleet is still a work in progress
  • Added a new officer behavior AI, enemies should be able to avoid most threats if the ship's performance allowed
  • Change default rendering pipeline to forward rendering and added rendering pipeline and anti-aliasing preference to the setting menu, this is ongoing work that will lead to many optimizations and graphical config options

:QuestAccepted: Content

  • Chapter 6 (Rescuing the Teutonic Engineer) is now available
  • Added 2 types of the Teutonic Fighting Pods
  • Added visuals for various settlements

🛠️ Improvements

  • Re-rendered and reconstructed visual of Everspring Island, this will serve as a standard for the rest of the islands as it now supports actual terrain generation features
  • Added variations to supply stores on Aberdonia ports
  • Change a loot drop list for a certain officers quest
  • Apply lighting optimization to Arran Town, Arran Watchtower, Sunstrip Town, Fair Island Mines, Dawn Isles Watchtower, Dawn Isles Town, Everspring Mines, Everspring Fort, Everspring Field, Everspring Lumbermill
  • Revert the day/night timescale to a realistic scale, this should make travel time and speed believable
  • Remove cruising cancellation upon encountering rock debris and neutral fleets

🐞 Bug fixes

  • Fixed travel destination set to 0,0 upon reloading the game
  • Fixed ships assignment button being shown on the flagship
  • Fixed officers' quests guide locations, icons, and banners inconsistency
  • Fixed a certain chapter 5 enemy spawn conditions being misplaced
  • Fixed ships color resetting every time a player changes the ship's color
  • Fixed weapons not locking onto the target within the firing arc
  • Fixed officers' talent effect color to reflect positive and negative values correctly
  • Fixed the Manamagnatic Cannon no longer targets projectiles
  • Fixed having a navigator onboard causes the game to crash and causes unpredictable ships behavior
  • Fixed camera locking issue when back from Test Loadout to the Port
  • Fix flagship can't move after removing all escort ships
  • Fix escort ship sailing animation not working
  • Fix tutorial combat started with no light source
  • Implement slow-down Escort when in front of flagship
  • Fixed various typos as usual...

