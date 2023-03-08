 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes for Dec 8th

Update Notes for Dec 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 10719139

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input problems
  • Changing targets with attacks did not recalculate damage preview properly
  • Fixed item bugs
  • Fixed well giving xp to digging proficiency instead of farming

