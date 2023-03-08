Update Notes for Dec 8th

- Fixed input problems
- Changing targets with attacks did not recalculate damage preview properly
- Fixed item bugs
- Fixed well giving xp to digging proficiency instead of farming
Infested Fortress update for 8 March 2023
